Mayors band together to fight Illinois plan to further cut state funding for municipalities

“The good news is that for the first time in four years, the mayors’ caucuses came out in a press conference and demanded that the governor restore all of this back to 10%,” Pekau said at a May 3 board meeting. “When I first arrived, we were at 5.4%, and they were all thrilled that we got it back to 6. I said they took away an entire loaf of bread and gave back two slices. It’s like being a prisoner of war, and they are just trying to make you happy.”

Orland trustee William Healy is equally adamant.

“This is unfair, and it’s been unfair for years,” he said. “This causes a loss of faith in government. The causes behind the problems that we see with a mass exodus (of people from the state) is because of dishonest Illinois bargaining. It’s not just the governor, it’s the whole group.”

Pekau sent an email to residents blaming state government for its financial mess and expecting local government and taxpayers to bail it out.

“The state continues to try to fill its budget holes on the backs of residents, businesses and local municipalities,” he wrote. “Many of our neighbors are not as fortunate as up to 20% of their budget relies on this funding,” he wrote. “In turn, many have been forced to eliminate police, fire and other services.”

