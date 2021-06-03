Mayors band together to fight Illinois plan to further cut state funding for municipalities

In 1969, Illinois lawmakers had this idea to give 10% of state income tax to local municipalities to eliminate any need for a local income tax. It has fallen to 6% over the years.
Cities, towns and villages have come to depend on that money — called the Local Government Distributive Fund — to help fund items such as road repairs and police.
The state is considering reducing the distribution by an additional 10% to fix its budget and that has mayors from all over the state upset. More than 270 are banding together to try to stop these cuts.
“LGDF funding is a financial lifeline to our communities,” Hazel Crest Mayor Vernard Alsberry Jr. told the media in a news conference in April.
If Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposal goes through, it will affect the 2022 state budget and could take a $152 million chunk away from municipalities throughout Illinois.
During a speech in late January, Pritzker said balancing the state budget was vital.
“I won’t pretend these tough decisions don’t have a human impact,” he said. “We are operating within one of the most bare-bones government infrastructure in the country.”
Two of the more publicly outspoken communities in the Southland about this topic are Mokena and Orland Park, which passed resolutions against the slashing.
In a statement on Mokena’s website released May 14, officials are urging residents to contact their representatives to stop the state’s cuts.
“Springfield is considering taking additional money from LGDF, making local governments even more reliant on property taxes when they are challenged to balance their own budgets and maintain essential services,” the statement said.
“Under the governor's current budget proposal, the Village of Mokena would lose $225,000 annually.
At a May 10 board of trustees meeting, Mayor Frank Fleischer said it was important to get resident involved.
“They (state representatives) need this to take back to Springfield and let them know that their residents are upset,” he said. “The only thing that is going to move these people in Illinois is fear of losing their jobs. Just the mayors or just the representatives going up there and telling them that the constituents aren’t happy really doesn’t mean anything.
“The constituents have to start showing Springfield that they are not happy with the way they are running the state.”
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said his town will suffer a $4 million blow but will likely be able to absorb it for now. He does not believe it’s a good thing for the state.
“The good news is that for the first time in four years, the mayors’ caucuses came out in a press conference and demanded that the governor restore all of this back to 10%,” Pekau said at a May 3 board meeting. “When I first arrived, we were at 5.4%, and they were all thrilled that we got it back to 6. I said they took away an entire loaf of bread and gave back two slices. It’s like being a prisoner of war, and they are just trying to make you happy.”
Orland trustee William Healy is equally adamant.
“This is unfair, and it’s been unfair for years,” he said. “This causes a loss of faith in government. The causes behind the problems that we see with a mass exodus (of people from the state) is because of dishonest Illinois bargaining. It’s not just the governor, it’s the whole group.”
Pekau sent an email to residents blaming state government for its financial mess and expecting local government and taxpayers to bail it out.
“The state continues to try to fill its budget holes on the backs of residents, businesses and local municipalities,” he wrote. “Many of our neighbors are not as fortunate as up to 20% of their budget relies on this funding,” he wrote. “In turn, many have been forced to eliminate police, fire and other services.”