Mayors, trustees set to hit the ground running after being sworn in

April elections bring in new boards and councils in May.

For the first part of the month, area communities have been seeing new and familiar people raising their right hands, repeating after judges and other dignitaries, stating their names and promising to uphold the sanctity of their position.

The Southland communities’ boards are just settling in after all the April 6 votes were certified by the officials in Cook and Will Counties.

Here is a look at highlights of some of the area municipal races.

Orland Park

Mayor Keith Pekau and former Mayor Dan McLaughlin had a lively and heated election filled with mailers sent to residents seemingly on a daily basis.

In the end Pekau is now in his second term as he garnered 7,144 votes (including 12 in Will County) while McLaughlin had 6,837 (including 10 in Will County).

“What was accomplished in the first four years proves that there is no limit to success, growth and opportunity in Orland Park,” Pekau said. ”I’m excited to continue what we started four years ago and making our village one of the best places to live, work and raise a family.”