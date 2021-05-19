Mayors, trustees set to hit the ground running after being sworn in

April elections bring in new boards and councils in May.
For the first part of the month, area communities have been seeing new and familiar people raising their right hands, repeating after judges and other dignitaries, stating their names and promising to uphold the sanctity of their position.
The Southland communities’ boards are just settling in after all the April 6 votes were certified by the officials in Cook and Will Counties.
Here is a look at highlights of some of the area municipal races.
Orland Park
Mayor Keith Pekau and former Mayor Dan McLaughlin had a lively and heated election filled with mailers sent to residents seemingly on a daily basis.
In the end Pekau is now in his second term as he garnered 7,144 votes (including 12 in Will County) while McLaughlin had 6,837 (including 10 in Will County).
“What was accomplished in the first four years proves that there is no limit to success, growth and opportunity in Orland Park,” Pekau said. ”I’m excited to continue what we started four years ago and making our village one of the best places to live, work and raise a family.”
Pekau’s party, People over Politics, also swept the three trustees spots with Sean Kampas (6,769), Joni Radaszewski (6,6-32) and Brian Riordan (6,674) beating out McLaughlin’s group of Amy Ruth Burrell (6,597), Chris Kasmer (6,449) and Derek Rinaldi (6,270).
Patrick O’Sullivan, who also ran with McLaughlin’s One Orland Party, won for clerk 7,113-6,596 over Constantine “Gus” Lekas.
With trustees James Dodge, Kathleen Fenton and Dan Calandriello and clerk John Mehalek not running in the 2021 election, the board lost a combined 78 years of service. With the new board, Pekau is the veteran of the servants with four years.
Tinley Park
Jacob Vandenberg did not seek re-election as mayor and that opened the door for a new candidate to take over.
Michael Glotz and Kevin Suggs were priming for a battle for the top spot but in March Suggs stepped out of the race due to health reasons.
Glotz, who was a trustee, picked up 4,153 votes including 522 from Will County.
Winning trustees William Brady, Colleen Sullivan and Dennis Mahoney ran unopposed.
Lockport
Steven Streit easily prevailed over two opponents to win a third term as Lockport’s mayor.
He finished with 2,701 votes and his two opponents combined garnered fewer than half of that; Catherine Perretta picked up 580 and Ronald Cornolo 426.
In the aldermanic races, Karen Kostecki had 239 votes and Matt Kairis 233 for the two spots in the 1st Ward while Jonathan Pugh missed the cut with 226 in a tight race.
Larry Schreiber won the 2nd Ward with 676 over Nick Klementzos’ 346.
Christina Bergbower beat Rocco Colella 672-317 in the 3rd Ward and Renee Saban beat Peggy Franklin in the 4th Ward 448-263.
Saban, Bergbower and Schreiber are incumbents.
Frankfort
With Jim Holland stepping down as mayor after 16 years in the top spot, that opened the door for a tight two-man election between trustees. Keith Ogle edged out the victory over John Clavio, 2,349-2,024.
The former library trustee, Chamber of Commerce president and village clerk congratulated Clavio in a Facebook post for a “spirited” campaign and said “It is time to put aside our differences and focus on what we have in common — our love of Frankfort. That is what makes our village the wonderful place it is.”
Daniel Rossi (3,210 votes), Eugene Savaria (2,979) and write-in Michael Leddin (1,040) were elected as trustees. Tamara Schaeffer, who dropped out of the race in early March because of family health issues, picked up 1,717 votes.
Mokena
The Friends of Mokena party welcomed friendly returns on election night as Mayor Frank Fleischer and trustees Melissa Fedora, George Metanias and Rob Dauphinas won their races.
Fleicher, who has been the mayor since 2014, earned 1,447 votes while write-in candidate Nick Sunzere had 625 and Harley Schinker 406.
Fedora picked up 1,481 votes while Metanias had 1,343 and Dauphinas 1,128 to beat out Julie Musselman Oost (1,049), Edward Donnelly (801) and Jason Wegner (719).
Homer Glen
Dan Fialko (1,759 votes), Rose Reynders (1,689) and Jennifer "Norma Rae" Trzos-Consolino (1,541) claimed three trustee slots over Keith Gray (1,349), Carlo Caprio (1,324) and Broque Backal (1,164).
New Lenox
There were no contested races, and David Smith, Annette Bowden and Jasen Howard won trustee seats.