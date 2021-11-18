New Lenox embraces 6-year I-80 rebuild for its promise

If the timeline is correct, the mayor said he will give his blessing to let his daughter Annabelle drive on it. She will be 25.

Baldermann is pleased with what he has heard.

“It’s awfully ambitious,” he said. “I don’t understand the timeline. It’s sure a lot shorter than everything we’ve heard. If that’s the case, that’s outstanding.”

Baldermann said many residents try to avoid the highway.

“People are not exaggerating and they are not being dramatic when they say they feel like they are taking their lives in their hands when they go out there,” he said.

There is lot of work to be done and six years seems like a long time, but the mayor said the result will be worth it.

He also see the project enhancing his village.

“We’re continuing to develop on the west side of our town,” he said. “It’s been easier to develop and redevelop on the east side. Now we’re starting to see a lot of redevelopment on the west side so with our portion of 80 being finished, I just think it’s going to be so much easier for the town from a development standpoint because that’s where our exit is.”