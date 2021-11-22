Orland Park mayor enters race for Congress in Illinois' 6th District

A few minutes before stepping up to the podium, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau was told it could be a historic day.

“It’s just another day,” he said with a smile.

That just-another-day came Nov. 22 at Alexander Equipment Co. in Lisle as Pekau announced he was running for a nomination for the newly designed 6th Congressional District seat.

He will run as a Republican while the Democrat battle will be between incumbent Sean Casten and 3rd District Rep. Marie Newman.

It wasn’t even a minute into this speech that Pekau started firing missiles.

“Politicians in Washington, D.C., like Marie Newman, Sean Casten and Nancy Pelosi put special interests, party politics and extreme far-left agenda ahead of doing what’s best for the people they represent,” he said. “I will fight the radical progressives in D.C. and represent common sense solutions to help Illinois families.”

He pointed to his record from his close-to-five-year tenure in Orland Park.

“Together with the board, we instituted term limits,” he said. “We cut the mayor’s salary by over 70% and eliminated pension benefits to stop local elected officials from getting rich off the taxpayer dollars.