Orland Park mayor enters race for Congress in Illinois' 6th District

A few minutes before stepping up to the podium, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau was told it could be a historic day.
“It’s just another day,” he said with a smile.
That just-another-day came Nov. 22 at Alexander Equipment Co. in Lisle as Pekau announced he was running for a nomination for the newly designed 6th Congressional District seat.
He will run as a Republican while the Democrat battle will be between incumbent Sean Casten and 3rd District Rep. Marie Newman.
It wasn’t even a minute into this speech that Pekau started firing missiles.
“Politicians in Washington, D.C., like Marie Newman, Sean Casten and Nancy Pelosi put special interests, party politics and extreme far-left agenda ahead of doing what’s best for the people they represent,” he said. “I will fight the radical progressives in D.C. and represent common sense solutions to help Illinois families.”
He pointed to his record from his close-to-five-year tenure in Orland Park.
“Together with the board, we instituted term limits,” he said. “We cut the mayor’s salary by over 70% and eliminated pension benefits to stop local elected officials from getting rich off the taxpayer dollars.
“We have put the people first and done what is best for the people in our community. We have changed local government in Orland Park to focus on doing the right thing for residents and for small businesses. I look forward to bringing that same mindset to Congress by putting people over politics.”
Though he twice defeated longtime Mayor Dan McLaughlin, Pekau has his share of detractors. His comments about state government and an attempt to sue Gov. J.B. Pritzker over COVID-19 restrictions has rankled some.
Mokena Mayor Frank Fleischer was in Lisle to support Pekau and admired the Orland Park mayor’s candor.
“He’s not afraid,” Fleischer said. “You don’t have to guess where he stands. You know exactly where he stands. What you see is what you get.”
The Mokena mayor is also impressed with Pekau’s knowledge.
“He’s a good guy and he knows his stuff,” Fleischer said. “He’ll do fine. He’ll fit right into Congress. He does his homework. He’s very well-read, and he knows how to make decisions.”
Also supporting Pekau during the announcement were 2018 gubernatorial candidate Jeannie Ives and Illinois State Sen. John Curran, R-Lemont.
Ives introduced Pekau at the announcement.
“Both Casten and Newman are among the most extreme of their party,” she said. “Keith may be one of the most experienced and well-rounded candidates to ever throw their hat in the ring for this office. I trust Keith. He is for letting us keep more of our money and getting rid of wasteful government.”
The primaries will be June 28. Niki Conforti, an energy consultant with strong background in family business and charitable endeavors, recently announced she would run on the Republican nomination.
The general election is Nov. 8.
If Pekau wins, he said he would step down as Orland Park mayor.
District 6 encompasses parts of Chicago as well as the western and southern suburbs, including portions of Orland Park and Tinley Park.
He and the Orland Park board publicly criticized the redistricting plans, but Pekau will try to make the most of it.
“The redistricting process is bad, but I will say that when you look at the 6th District makeup, relative to all of the other 16 districts in Illinois or even most districts in the country, it’s actually a pretty fair district,” he said. “You have similar communities. The other 16 are all over the place. But this one is pretty good, I believe.”