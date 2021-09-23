Rep. Newman honors OFPD in Congress for answering the call at home

“They displayed their commendable service during the COVID-19 pandemic when they created a first of its kind response model to address the immediate needs of the community.

“I honor their strong leadership, resourcefulness and innovation in dealing with the effects of COVID-19 directly and swiftly. Their drive to share knowledge, equipment and resources will cut inefficiencies and save even more lives. I thank the Orland Fire Protection District for their service, resiliency and bravery. I honor their dedication, not only today, but every day. They are our heroes.”

Schofield said that this was the first time any national official stopped by headquarters for something like this. Months ago, Newman toured the district’s training facility when she was campaigning. She was sworn in earlier this year, and Schofield said he was happy that she continued to recognize the OFPD and didn’t forget about it.

“It’s great to have friends in high places,” Schofield said. “It helps to have such a great supporter at the national level.

“She’s a rookie but you can see she is making great efforts supporting first responders. She is hitting the ground running.”