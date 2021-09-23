Rep. Newman honors OFPD in Congress for answering the call at home

Of course, there was going to be an emergency call.
It was almost a certainty. Whenever a fire department hosts an event, it seems like a safe bet it will be interrupted.
When U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill., stopped by the Orland Fire Protection District headquarters to give a preview of remarks she would present to Congress Sept. 21 bragging about the district, alarms and beepers went off and some personnel in attendance had to leave.
That’s the nature of the business.
Newman knows that and she excused the OFPD people who needed to do their jobs and she went right back to boasting about how good this fire department is.
“This exemplary fire district has shown tremendous dedication to protecting the lives and property of the residents of Orland Park, Orland Hills and unincorporated areas of Orland Township,” she read. “Due to their excellence, Orland Fire Protection District is recognized as one of the best fire department organizations in Illinois and the country.
“Chief Michael Schofield’s First Command Team and his first responder units have won national awards for their quick response times, high cardiac save rates, and efficient processes and procedures. Further, Orland Fire is one of 84 internationally recognized agencies with both an ISO Class 1 rating and accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International," Newman continued in her remarks Aug. 30.
“They displayed their commendable service during the COVID-19 pandemic when they created a first of its kind response model to address the immediate needs of the community.
“I honor their strong leadership, resourcefulness and innovation in dealing with the effects of COVID-19 directly and swiftly. Their drive to share knowledge, equipment and resources will cut inefficiencies and save even more lives. I thank the Orland Fire Protection District for their service, resiliency and bravery. I honor their dedication, not only today, but every day. They are our heroes.”
Schofield said that this was the first time any national official stopped by headquarters for something like this. Months ago, Newman toured the district’s training facility when she was campaigning. She was sworn in earlier this year, and Schofield said he was happy that she continued to recognize the OFPD and didn’t forget about it.
“It’s great to have friends in high places,” Schofield said. “It helps to have such a great supporter at the national level.
“She’s a rookie but you can see she is making great efforts supporting first responders. She is hitting the ground running.”
Newman has been impressed with the way the district has handled itself during the pandemic as well as instituting a regionalized approach to include neighboring fire districts.
“We heard about the virus in December and by March, we were into it,” Schofield said. “There were no (standard operating procedures). There was nothing on how we were going to treat it. Nothing on how we were going to react.
“But our command staff got together and we came up with some great plans and then we took those plans regionally. There are so many small departments in Illinois that don’t have the resources to do this. We’re kind of the big brother and we share.”
The district shares nationally as well. On the day Newman arrived, four members of the OFPD left for the New Orleans area to help out after Hurricane Ida.
“I am impressed with the methodology of consolidating the region and making sure the region works together,” Newman said. “What also caught my eye is what these folks did during the pandemic. Keeping residents, neighbors and loved ones safe. I deeply appreciate that.
“It’s amazing and exceptional.”