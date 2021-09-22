Tinley Park village manager to step down next month

Dave Niemeyer is retiring as village manager of Tinley Park effective Oct. 8.
“I have had an enjoyable and fulfilling 38-year career in Illinois municipal government, and I have been blessed to work with many great people over the years,” Niemeyer said in a statement. “Tinley Park is a wonderful, close-knit and passionate community, and I will always cherish the long-lasting relationships and friendships I have developed here.”
Since starting with the village in 2014, Niemeyer has overseen the development of three new Tax Increment Financing districts, one of which was instrumental in bringing the Boulevard at Central Station project to fruition. He also oversaw funding of infrastructure to facilitate other Downtown Tinley development and helped revitalize two shopping centers, Pete’s and Brixmor, at 159th Street and Harlem Avenue.
“Dave’s great leadership skills were on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he oversaw budget cuts that allowed us to trim our expenses while at the same time continuing to provide quality services to residents,” Mayor Michael Glotz said in a statement. “He also worked closely with businesses to help them weather the economic hardships caused by the pandemic.”
Niemeyer brought the Tinley Park Convention Center under new management and the EVEN Hotel brand to Tinley Park while implementing a branding plan that focused on music to attract development to Downtown Tinley.
“Dave also oversaw the development of not one but two comprehensive strategic plans and was key in reorganizing the Community Development Department and engineering services so that we were better serving the public,” Glotz continued in the statement. “Bringing engineering services in-house saved the village several thousand dollars annually.”
Citizen outreach also improved under Niemeyer, with the addition of televised board meetings; social media connections via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; resident surveys; and the creation of the comprehensive Tinley Park Annual Report. During Niemeyer's tenure, the village constructed Fire Station 47, purchased $6 million in smart water meters and negotiated an agreement with Will County for 80th Avenue widening and other improvements.
“Dave is a hard worker, a great listener and a fantastic leader. He and his 38 years of experience will be missed,” Glotz said in the statement.
Before coming to Tinley Park, Niemeyer served as village manager of Oak Brook, Homewood and Richton Park; city manager of Des Plaines; village administrator for Orland Hills; and city administrator and assistant to the mayor in Harvard.
He plans to work as a local government executive recruiter.
The Tinley Park Village Board is expected to name Assistant Village Manager Pat Carr to replace Niemeyer.