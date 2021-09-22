Tinley Park village manager to step down next month

Dave Niemeyer is retiring as village manager of Tinley Park effective Oct. 8.

“I have had an enjoyable and fulfilling 38-year career in Illinois municipal government, and I have been blessed to work with many great people over the years,” Niemeyer said in a statement. “Tinley Park is a wonderful, close-knit and passionate community, and I will always cherish the long-lasting relationships and friendships I have developed here.”

Since starting with the village in 2014, Niemeyer has overseen the development of three new Tax Increment Financing districts, one of which was instrumental in bringing the Boulevard at Central Station project to fruition. He also oversaw funding of infrastructure to facilitate other Downtown Tinley development and helped revitalize two shopping centers, Pete’s and Brixmor, at 159th Street and Harlem Avenue.

“Dave’s great leadership skills were on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he oversaw budget cuts that allowed us to trim our expenses while at the same time continuing to provide quality services to residents,” Mayor Michael Glotz said in a statement. “He also worked closely with businesses to help them weather the economic hardships caused by the pandemic.”