WATCH NOW: Tinley Park amps up pressure on Illinois to sell it derelict mental health center site

Imagine you just ﬁxed up your house with fresh paint and new landscaping to make it one of the nicest on the block. Passersby stop to admire it, neighbors are envious of it, but there’s just one problem — it sits beside an overgrown lot that doesn’t belong to you. The rogue parcel is sizable and owned by an out-of-towner who has not been inclined to negotiate a sale.

This is the situation Tinley Park finds itself in with respect to a nearly 300-acre site that was once home to the Tinley Park Mental Health Center. Abandoned for nearly a decade, the massive lot sits in the center of the village — an odd pocket of stagnancy and decay amid the wave of development and improvement that has unfolded all around it the last several years.

Tinley Park amps up pressure on Illinois to sell it derelict mental health center site at heart of town Tinley Park Village Manager Dave Niemeyer is on the street near the overgrown land that once housed the Tinley Park Mental Health Center.

The problem, says Village Manager Dave Niemeyer, is not a lack of will or good ideas, but rather an intransigent owner with whom village officials have been trying to negotiate for years — the State of Illinois.

“We’ve been trying to acquire the property for more than seven years,” Niemeyer explains. “We’ve had various discussions with the state, and there have been several offers made, but we just really haven’t been able to reach a deal. In the last year or so, we thought they were going to sit down with us and get this done, but it hasn’t happened yet. It’s actually pretty frustrating.”