Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tunes up for the return of live music

“The majority of our shows from 2020 were able to be rescheduled. If anyone is holding tickets to a show that has been rescheduled, they will be honored on the new date. More information can be found at LiveNation.com,” said Sowinski.

As for what’s to come, Sowinski said there’s something for everyone. So whether your musical tastes lean toward country, rock, pop, Latin, hip hop or metal, you’ll find artists that fits those genres and more. The line-up will include The Black Crowes, Luke Bryan, Pitbull, the Zac Brown Band, KISS, Alanis Morissette and the Jonas Brothers.

“Judging by the response on tickets, people are excited for live music again,” Sowinski said of the lawn and pavilion seating at the amphitheater. "We have a great lineup this year with something for everyone and we look forward to welcoming our guests back this summer."

The next job is to fill positions at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Open interviews are taking place from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the administration office near Gate 2. “We have some terrific opportunities for individuals who want to spend their summer and early fall enjoying live music and helping to create memories for our guests,” said Sowinski. “We are also excited to be welcoming back so many crew and staff — it is great to be bringing people back to work.