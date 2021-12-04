New Lenox youth football teams bring home 2 league titles

The New Lenox Junior Knights and Junior Warriors football teams have been crowned champions.

Junior Warriors took the title in the Superlight division of the River Valley Youth Football League after a second undefeated season. They beat the Frankfort Square Wildcats 19-6 at last month at St. Xavier University. The Superlight division is open to boys from first, second and third grades.

Junior Knights took the Varsity division, winning 22-20 over the Orland Park Pioneers to cap an 8-2 season. Varsity players are in seventh and eighth grades.

“We are very proud of the athletes who competed in this year’s league championship,” said New Lenox Youth Football Association President Scott Gouty. “They demonstrated that hard work and dedication, combined with strong character and leadership, will lead to success both on and off the field.”

Junior Warriors, boys in the sixth and seventh grades, finished second in the junior varsity division, following a 9-2 season.

In addition to the championship teams, New Lenox association had 19 players named to its All River Valley Youth Football Team.