New Lenox youth football teams bring home 2 league titles
The New Lenox Junior Knights and Junior Warriors football teams have been crowned champions. 

Junior Warriors took the title in the Superlight division of the River Valley Youth Football League after a second undefeated season. They beat the Frankfort Square Wildcats 19-6 at last month at St. Xavier University. The Superlight division is open to boys from first, second and third grades.

Junior Knights took the Varsity division, winning 22-20 over the Orland Park Pioneers to cap an 8-2 season. Varsity players are in seventh and eighth grades.

“We are very proud of the athletes who competed in this year’s league championship,” said New Lenox Youth Football Association President Scott Gouty. “They demonstrated that hard work and dedication, combined with strong character and leadership, will lead to success both on and off the field.”

Junior Warriors, boys in the sixth and seventh grades, finished second in the junior varsity division, following a 9-2 season. 

In addition to the championship teams, New Lenox association had 19 players named to its All River Valley Youth Football Team. 

The New Lenox Youth Football Association comprises up to eight football teams and 16 cheer teams each season with children in first through eighth grades. It competes in the River Valley League, which includes teams from Tinley Park, Frankfort, Homer Glen and Chicago. 

All River Valley Youth Football Team

These are the New Lenox Youth Football Association players named to the All River Valley Youth Football Team:

Chase Markowicz, Junior Warriors

Luke Gouty, Junior Warriors

Jackson Mansker, Junior Warriors

Zach Hermanson, Junior Warriors

Brady Nelson, Junior Warriors

Marco Oriente, Junior Warriors

Mickey Lotus, Junior Warriors

Devin Bills, Junior Warriors

Luke Tingley, Junior Knights

Drew Woodburn, Junior Knights

Justin Cobbs, Junior Knights

Nathan Maeder, Junior Knights

Gavin Charles, Junior Knights

Shawn Mowry, Junior Knights

Austin Welsh, Junior Knights

Nolan Morril, Junior Knights

Gage Huisman, Junior Knights

Jalen Byrd, Junior Knights

