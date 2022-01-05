Orland, Northwest Homer Fire Protection Districts receive equipment grants

The Orland Fire Protection District plans to purchase 20 infrared thermometers and SPO2 (Oxygen) Monitors for assessing COVID patients with its grant from Illinois American Water.

The Northwest Homer Fire Protection District plans to buy personal protective equipment with its grant from the state's largest investor-owned water utility.

The fire protection districts received $1,000 each as part of the IAW 2021 Firefighter Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in its service

areas. This year, more than 90 Illinois fire departments shared more than $92,000.

“The Orland Fire Protection District is very appreciative of this grant from Illinois American Water, which helped support the purchase of non-contact temperature assessment devices and pulse oximeters needed for each ambulance and first-responder vehicles for the assessment of patients with COVID like illness," Fire Chief Michael Schofield said at the check presentation in December. "This equipment allows our paramedics to check the most immediate and necessary vital signs to determine severity of illness."