Pandemic pause shows St. Francis soccer player there's more to college than academics

Lockport resident Alexis Marroquin said she played soccer since she was 5 and when she was close to ending her career at Plainfield Central High School, she was ready to hang it up.

Colleges were interested in her, but she wasn’t interested in playing at that level. She just wanted to play one more season with Central in 2020, and get ready for an academic career focusing in on nursing.

But when the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Illinois High School Association canceled spring sports, Marroquin got a preview of life without soccer.

She didn’t like it.

“When COVID happened and my senior season was canceled, I really didn’t think I would miss it as much as I did,” she said. “I think having that time away made me realize that soccer has been my life for so long that I didn’t want to give it up.”

Marroquin contacted University of St. Francis coach Al Palar, who was trying to recruit her before she decided not to play in college.

Now, she is a sophomore on the powerhouse that features four players from the Lockport and Homer Glen area.