Pumpkins are just the start of the seasonal fun at area patches

Fall has arrived, which will make the pumpkin spice crowd happy. Pumpkin doesn’t just come in the form of latte or muffins, though.

So, why not visit a farm where pumpkins are grown, and you can pick one from the patch? Some local patches have additional attractions, rides and more to make your visit even more festive.

Odyssey Fun Farm is open for the season with loads of fun on 110 acres. You’ll find thousands of pumpkins in the patch to choose from and wagon rentals are available to haul them. There is a five-acre courtyard full of fun that includes an expanded barn yard, a cow train, giant inflatable pillow, zip lines, duck races, hayride, pony rides and more.

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm offers tractor rides to the pumpkin fields and army truck rides; a 10-acre corn maze; 35 attractions, including a mountain slide, goat house, straw mountain, a giant spider climbing web and demonstration beehive; and a large array of food from chicken to funnel cakes to corn to apple cider doughnuts.