WATCH NOW: Pumpkins are just the start of the seasonal fun at area patches

Fall has arrived, which will make the pumpkin spice crowd happy. Pumpkin doesn’t just come in the form of latte or muffins, though.
So, why not visit a farm where pumpkins are grown, and you can pick one from the patch? Some local patches have additional attractions, rides and more to make your visit even more festive.
Odyssey Fun Farm is open for the season with loads of fun on 110 acres. You’ll find thousands of pumpkins in the patch to choose from and wagon rentals are available to haul them. There is a five-acre courtyard full of fun that includes an expanded barn yard, a cow train, giant inflatable pillow, zip lines, duck races, hayride, pony rides and more.
Siegel's Cottonwood Farm offers tractor rides to the pumpkin fields and army truck rides; a 10-acre corn maze; 35 attractions, including a mountain slide, goat house, straw mountain, a giant spider climbing web and demonstration beehive; and a large array of food from chicken to funnel cakes to corn to apple cider doughnuts.
Puckerville Farms in Lemont is open for the season. This family farm dating to 1875 is in the hands of the fourth generation and has expanded (keep it in mind for Christmas trees, garland and wreaths in a few weeks). The pumpkin farm part of the business was started 30 years ago by John Homerding, a grandson of the founding Lister family. Pick up your pumpkins, corn stalks and honey produced at the farm and enjoy hay rides and other family-friendly activities. The farm is a labor of love for the family who aims to help families create fun times and sweet memories.
For a low-key adventure to just wander out into a field to pick and cut your own, you can head to Tom & Zach’s Pumpkin Patch in Lockport. This no-frills two-acre field will get the job done — and get you in and out quickly so you're ready to carve.
Here's a sampling of places in the area to find pumpkins and fun:
Bengtson’s Pumpkin Fest
13341 W. 151st St.
Homer Glen
708-301-3276
Hours: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission: Varies by date, ranges from $18.99-$29.99 per person.
Konow’s Corn Maze
16849 S. Cedar Road
Homer Glen
708-301-8845
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m.-8 p.m Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m-7 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesday.
Admission: $12 Monday-Friday, $15 Saturday, Sunday and Columbus Day
Odyssey Fun Farm
18900 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-429-3800
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Closed Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6.
Admission: $22 Monday-Friday, $24 Saturday and Sunday. Additional fee for some attractions.
Puckerville Farms
13332 Bell Road
Lemont
708-508-0906
Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Admission: Admission is free. Hayrides available from noon-5 p.m. weekends cost $3 per person.
Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm
17250 S. Weber Road
Lockport
815-741-2693
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Admission: $19.95 weekdays, $24.95 weekends and $31.95 for all-inclusive weekend pass. Ages 2 and younger are free.
The Cornstalk Farm
13901 Wolf Road
Orland Park
708-785-9532
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Admission: No admission, pay for pumpkins only.
Tom & Zach’s Pumpkin Patch
15725 W. Bruce Road
Lockport
708-955-8920
Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Admission: No admission, pay for pumpkins only.