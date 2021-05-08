League back at bat with spring schedule

Youth spring baseball has returned to the Frankfort area after the directors of Frankfort Baseball canceled the league’s spring season last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We had a delayed season, the fall ball season we called it,” said Adam Tokarski, a league director at Frankfort Baseball. And though a few things such as umpire placement were different, Tokarski said, “the kids were excited to get out and play baseball.”
Practices for the Spring 2021 season began in April with games coming this month and the season will wrap up July 1.
With about 1,000 players, Frankfort Baseball is a sizable operation. Following the rules of the Pony Baseball Organization, Frankfort Baseball comprises a league or ‘level’ for every age from 5-18 and a collegiate league for players no longer in high school.
“We're fortunate enough to have enough kids at every level for leagues with this many different ages,” Instructional League Director Joe Wodark said.
The organization plays on fields at four Frankfort parks: Main Park, Commissioners Park, Sandalwood Park and Borg Warner Field. It also uses the field at Hickory Creek Middle School, according to Gina Hassett, Frankfort Parks Department commissioner.
Besides these ”in-house” games at the Frankfort parks, which vary in number from level to level, the league has part-time travel teams for players as young as 8. These part-time travel teams mix games in Frankfort’s in-house leagues with up to a dozen games in Chicago and the surrounding areas through the Chicagoland Sunday Baseball League.
Full-time travel teams, which start at age 13, can go all over the United States, operating all-year with indoor practice in the winter.
Frankfort Baseball has been around since 1977, and it has been playing on the park district’s fields since 1989.
The relationship with the parks department benefits both sides. “The Frankfort Parks Department staff and commissioners value the countless hours the volunteers put in to provide recreational opportunities for the families of Frankfort,” says Hassett, in reference to the all-volunteer nature of the baseball organization.
For its part, Frankfort Baseball reimburses the parks department for its direct costs. Last year, the league also made several renovations to its fields, including dugout upgrades and new fencing.
2020 wasn't a total loss for Frankfort Baseball, which did play a late summer and fall season schedule when it was able to hold games safely. “The easy thing for us to do at the time would have been to chalk up the year and wait for 2021. Instead, the board felt that the kids in our community needed a return to normalcy,” Wodark said in a statement. “We were pleasantly surprised by the turnout, given the circumstances, from not only kids in Frankfort, but the surrounding areas.”
Even as COVID infection rates are dropping in Illinois, the league is minding the safety of its players, staff and fans. “We are still following the same COVID guidelines as last year’s fall season,” Tokarski said. ”We follow the Frankfort Parks Department guidelines. My understanding is people will be wearing masks, and there will be social-distancing of fans.”
In the fall 2020, Frankfort Baseball did not use dugouts or stands so the players and fans socially distanced accordingly. This left all players and coaches distancing outside the fence and along foul territory. In addition, umpires will call the game from behind the pitcher instead of their traditional position of behind the plate.
Tokarski has been involved with the organization since 2009 and is excited to be getting back to what he loves, facilitating a youth baseball season. Being a league director is a two-year commitment, and Tokarski is in his sixth year in the role, selecting the team managers and coaches, selecting teams, setting up the schedule, supporting the level during the season, answering questions and more.
“We strive to provide a quality baseball experience for the kids and parents,” said Tokarski, noting her enjoys teaching the players the sport. “Really, it's about the kids having fun playing baseball and wanting to come back the following year.”
For more information about Frankfort Baseball, visit www.frankfortbaseball.com.