League back at bat with spring schedule

Full-time travel teams, which start at age 13, can go all over the United States, operating all-year with indoor practice in the winter.

Frankfort Baseball has been around since 1977, and it has been playing on the park district’s fields since 1989.

The relationship with the parks department benefits both sides. “The Frankfort Parks Department staff and commissioners value the countless hours the volunteers put in to provide recreational opportunities for the families of Frankfort,” says Hassett, in reference to the all-volunteer nature of the baseball organization.

For its part, Frankfort Baseball reimburses the parks department for its direct costs. Last year, the league also made several renovations to its fields, including dugout upgrades and new fencing.

2020 wasn't a total loss for Frankfort Baseball, which did play a late summer and fall season schedule when it was able to hold games safely. “The easy thing for us to do at the time would have been to chalk up the year and wait for 2021. Instead, the board felt that the kids in our community needed a return to normalcy,” Wodark said in a statement. “We were pleasantly surprised by the turnout, given the circumstances, from not only kids in Frankfort, but the surrounding areas.”