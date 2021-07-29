 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Let the voting begin for Southland's Best
spotlight urgent

Let the voting begin for Southland's Best

Let the voting begin for Southland's Best
Provided

Four weeks of nominating and more than 26,000 submissions later, it's time to vote for Southland's Best businesses, services and organizations in Frankfort, Homer Glen, Lockport, Mokena, New Lenox, Orland Park and Tinley Park. 

Voting is open through Aug. 29 to select the winners from among the top 5 finishers in 150 categories, including best barber, grocery store and place to live. Vote at www.southlandsbest.com or via text at 708-304-9988 (text rates may apply). Either way, you can cast one vote per category a day. 

Those who vote at least 100 times will be automatically entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Saying the more than 26,000 nominations exceeded expectations, Tom Schager, general manager and vice president of sales for The Times Media Co., publisher of Southland Your Times, adds: "It reinforced the point that our readers want a voice in supporting the local businesses of the South Suburbs." 

Winners will be announced in October.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts