Let the voting begin for Southland's Best

Four weeks of nominating and more than 26,000 submissions later, it's time to vote for Southland's Best businesses, services and organizations in Frankfort, Homer Glen, Lockport, Mokena, New Lenox, Orland Park and Tinley Park.

Voting is open through Aug. 29 to select the winners from among the top 5 finishers in 150 categories, including best barber, grocery store and place to live. Vote at www.southlandsbest.com or via text at 708-304-9988 (text rates may apply). Either way, you can cast one vote per category a day.

Those who vote at least 100 times will be automatically entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Saying the more than 26,000 nominations exceeded expectations, Tom Schager, general manager and vice president of sales for The Times Media Co., publisher of Southland Your Times, adds: "It reinforced the point that our readers want a voice in supporting the local businesses of the South Suburbs."

Winners will be announced in October.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0