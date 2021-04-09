Liberty School administrator named state's top assistant principal

When Liberty School Principal Daniel Prorok and a committee interviewed Sara Kash for the school’s assistant principal position, he had a hunch that if the school hired her, it would be short term.
“When she came to us, I said to the interview team ‘We’re going to get her, but I hope we can keep her for at least three years.’ ’’ Prorok said. “We knew she was special right away.”
Three years later, she is winding down her last few months at the District 135 school in Orland Park. She has accepted a job as a principal in the Woodridge District 68 school system.
But in three years, she made her mark at Liberty.
Kash was named the 2021 Illinois Assistant Principal of the Year by Horace Mann, an insurer focusing on educators' needs, and the Illinois Principals Association. She found out about the honor during a surprise ceremony last month near the school's main entrance. Cake, flowers, gifts, posters, friends, family, colleagues, District 135 officials and media greeted her as she came out of the main office after a meeting.
She said she was truly surprised and “speechless.”
Kash was selected from a pool of nominees from 21 regions in the Illinois Principal’s Association. She will be officially recognized at the IPA’s Education Leaders Annual Conference in October. She is the second Southland-area educator to win the honor in as many years. In 2020, Andrew High School’s Abir Othman was named the Assistant Principal of the Year.
Like Kash, Othman is climbing another career rung, taking over as principal at the Tinley Park school for Robert Nolting, who is replacing retiring James Gay as superintendent of Consolidated High School District 230, comprising Andrew, Stagg and Sandburg High Schools.
It is also the second time in three years, a District 135 administrator was recognized by the Mann/IPA organizations. Century Junior High’s Brian Horn was named the South Cook Middle School Principal of the year in 2019.
Kash grew up with the different profession in mind, but family influences changed that.
“I’m so lucky — my biggest inspirations growing up were my parents who were both teachers,” she said. “But if you asked me when I was 4, I would have said I would have wanted to become an accountant. I love numbers.
“But I also knew I would have to do something that would make me happy and that was teaching.”
Kash started her teaching career at Cook County School District 130 in Blue Island, teaching fourth graders. She then moved to Washington Elementary School District 81 in Schiller Park where she was the literacy curriculum leader and a member of the school leadership team.
Then, it was three years at Liberty.
Prorok got three good years out of Kash.
“She brings a lot to the assistant principal role that I think is unique,” he said. “She has a great personality, and anyone can talk to her. She can solve any problem. She is very deserving, so when I got the call, I wasn’t surprised.”
Kash has enjoyed her time in the district.
“It’s been an amazing three years,” she said. “Dan is amazing mentor to provide the opportunities to take on challenges and to help me grow my leadership.
“This is an amazing community.”