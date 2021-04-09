Liberty School administrator named state's top assistant principal

When Liberty School Principal Daniel Prorok and a committee interviewed Sara Kash for the school’s assistant principal position, he had a hunch that if the school hired her, it would be short term.

“When she came to us, I said to the interview team ‘We’re going to get her, but I hope we can keep her for at least three years.’ ’’ Prorok said. “We knew she was special right away.”

Three years later, she is winding down her last few months at the District 135 school in Orland Park. She has accepted a job as a principal in the Woodridge District 68 school system.

But in three years, she made her mark at Liberty.

Kash was named the 2021 Illinois Assistant Principal of the Year by Horace Mann, an insurer focusing on educators' needs, and the Illinois Principals Association. She found out about the honor during a surprise ceremony last month near the school's main entrance. Cake, flowers, gifts, posters, friends, family, colleagues, District 135 officials and media greeted her as she came out of the main office after a meeting.

She said she was truly surprised and “speechless.”