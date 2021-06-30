Lincoln-Way East adds state trophies in girls track, boys volleyball

It's an accomplishment for a high school to win a state sports trophy even once. Lincoln-Way East brought home two in an eight-day stretch.
It was one of those strange years in Illinois when COVID-19 drastically changed the sports landscape.
The Illinois High School Association moved some sports from the fall to the spring. Some schedules were abbreviated; some postseasons canceled.
But the final eight days of the campaign found the Griffins’ girls track team winning a Class 3A state championship June 12 and the boys volleyball team finished fourth June 19, the final day of the IHSA sports campaign. These were the 34th and 35th state athletic trophies for the school that opened in Frankfort in 2001-2002. That includes the softball team winning the Class AA title in its first year.
It was also the second and third trophies of the school year as the competitive cheerleading team won the large-team division state title for the sixth time in eight seasons after winning a virtual event March 13.
The track team won its fifth state title after enduring a long day and night at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Weather delays stretched the event into the night but the Griffins nudged out SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue division foe Homewood-Flossmoor 56-50 to claim the state championship.
While the victory was won in Charleston, it might not have happened if not for an officials’ decision at the Minooka Sectional June 2.
Lincoln-Way has two elite hurdlers in senior Katie Sciarini and sophomore Sophia Barnard. In the 300-meter hurdles event at sectional, Sciarini fell after making contact with another athlete toward the end of the race.
Barnard won with a time of :45.713 seconds, and Sciarini thought her chances of going to state in her bread-and-butter race had vanished after she got up and finished with a :47.66.
East coaches successfully argued that Sciarini was interfered with, and she was granted a re-race by herself 20 minutes later.
At the time, East coach Brian Evans figured he won the battle but lost the war as he mused it would be hard for her to hit a state qualifying time running a second race by herself.
But, as Evans said, she “did the unbelievable” by racing around the course in :45.727 as fans and teammates cheered her on.
That allowed her to run the event at state, and she and Barnard finished third and fourth respectively. Sciarini scored 7 points for the Griffins at state in the 300 hurdles, a title they won by 6 points.
Also looming large was Mariam Azeez, who was an individual state champion in the 100 dash (:12.09), finished second in the long jump (19-feet, 1.5 inches) and third in the 200 (:24.68).
Ali Van Dyke took sixth in the pole vault with a 10-11.5. The 1600 relay team of Kendall Crossley, Paige Watson, Scriarini and Barnard closed the season on a big note with a sixth-place finish with a 4:01.62.
Barnard also was on the state champion cheerleading team.
The boys volleyball team did not win its third state championship but the road to the Final Four was a fun adventure for the Griffins.
East won a sectional title knocking off defending state champion and host Marist, 26-24, 26-24 June 15 as Ian Nicholson led with eight kills while Jason Kougan and Jon Guch each had five. Setter Owen Morrow had 24 assists while Sam Szafoni had five digs and Tyler Walenga, Guch and Morrow each had three.
Speaking of Walenga, the pandemic wiped out his freshman season and a knee injury kept him on the sideline for the regular season his sophomore season this year.
In just his fourth varsity match, however, he helped the Griffiths head to the state semifinals with a 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Lockport June 18 at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn. It was the first time two SouthWest Suburban Conference teams met this late in the postseason.
Seven of Walenga’s kills came in the decisive third set.
“I did not expect that, honestly,” he said after the match.
Nicholson added 10 kills, Guch nine and Kougan seven while Morrow had 39 assists and Szafoni had 14 digs.
The Griffins finished 20-7 in a season in which several players were injured, including junior all-conference player Jared Bylas, who saw limited action in the final three matches of the season.
“It was a revolving door all season, Griffins coach Kris Fiore said. “We got to the Final Four because our players have a lot of mental toughness.”