Lincoln-Way East adds state trophies in girls track, boys volleyball

While the victory was won in Charleston, it might not have happened if not for an officials’ decision at the Minooka Sectional June 2.

Lincoln-Way has two elite hurdlers in senior Katie Sciarini and sophomore Sophia Barnard. In the 300-meter hurdles event at sectional, Sciarini fell after making contact with another athlete toward the end of the race.

Barnard won with a time of :45.713 seconds, and Sciarini thought her chances of going to state in her bread-and-butter race had vanished after she got up and finished with a :47.66.

East coaches successfully argued that Sciarini was interfered with, and she was granted a re-race by herself 20 minutes later.

At the time, East coach Brian Evans figured he won the battle but lost the war as he mused it would be hard for her to hit a state qualifying time running a second race by herself.

But, as Evans said, she “did the unbelievable” by racing around the course in :45.727 as fans and teammates cheered her on.

That allowed her to run the event at state, and she and Barnard finished third and fourth respectively. Sciarini scored 7 points for the Griffins at state in the 300 hurdles, a title they won by 6 points.