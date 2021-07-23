 Skip to main content
Lockport chamber seeks community input on Old Canal Days
top story urgent

Lockport chamber seeks community input on Old Canal Days

Lockport chamber seeks community input on Old Canal Days

An aerial photo shows Old Canal Days in Lockport.

 Provided

The Lockport Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community's input on Old Canal Days.

The annual festival, which honors Lockport's history and the Illinois and Michigan Canal's contribution to the city and the Midwest, returned in June after a pandemic hiatus in 2020.

Events included family activities and entertainment such as a carnival, artisan market, live music and historical tours. This year's event was held a week earlier than usual and at the Chevron property, 301 W. 2nd St., instead of the Heritage District on State Street at 8th Street. 

The chamber is asking those who attended this year to provide feedback through a survey at lockportchamber.com. The survey, which takes about three minutes to complete, will be be online through Aug. 27.

According to a statement, "the Lockport Chamber of Commerce is seeking feedback from our residents, the local business community and attendees of Old Canal Days. As we remain dedicated to helping our businesses and community thrive through awareness and creating public events to enhance those interactions, the input we receive from the community will help us make the necessary adjustments to make Old Canal Days an even bigger and better event in the future."

 

 

