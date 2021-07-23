Lockport chamber seeks community input on Old Canal Days

The Lockport Chamber of Commerce is seeking the community's input on Old Canal Days.

The annual festival, which honors Lockport's history and the Illinois and Michigan Canal's contribution to the city and the Midwest, returned in June after a pandemic hiatus in 2020.

Events included family activities and entertainment such as a carnival, artisan market, live music and historical tours. This year's event was held a week earlier than usual and at the Chevron property, 301 W. 2nd St., instead of the Heritage District on State Street at 8th Street.

The chamber is asking those who attended this year to provide feedback through a survey at lockportchamber.com. The survey, which takes about three minutes to complete, will be be online through Aug. 27.