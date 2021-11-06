A return to coaching puts Joliet Junior College cross country teams on the championship path

It took Lockport’s Jeff DeGraw 18 years to get back into coaching.
It took him two years to win a national championship.
And it took him just one year after that to hit a daily double of having two teams ranked No. 1 in the country.
DeGraw is the men and women’s coach of the cross country teams at Joliet Junior College. In 2020, his second year back from a long coaching hiatus, the women’s team won the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III National Championship and during the first week of the coaches' polls, the women’s and men’s teams were ranked No. 1.
But DeGraw isn’t turning cartwheels.
“To me, and the runners know this, the rankings are great for the school and they show respect for the program,” he said. “But it doesn’t matter until Nov. 13.”
That’s when the Wolves teams head to the nationals at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga.
DeGraw recruits heavily from the Will County area and has NCAA Division II Lewis University and NAIA University of St. Francis to contend with when coaxing athletes to come to his two-year school.
“My philosophy was to give every cross country runner an opportunity to run in college no matter what their skill level is,” he said. “I think once this is over, it’s over for the rest of your life. And if you want to give it a shot — try it.”
DeGraw has a knack for turning athletes into runners. His most recent success story is Joliet’s Tiffany Lehmann. She was a soccer player who just started running last year and won the women’s national championship.
“Our area is so good,” he said. “With Lewis and St. Francis so close, you can’t find anywhere else in the country with three great cross country programs at three different levels like this.
“But there are so many strong high school runners in this area as well. There are a lot of athletes to choose from. Plus, I have four runners who came back after a year off because they missed it.”
The Southland area has two Wolves hoping to enjoy a national experience. On the men’s side is Lockport’s Collin Lippe and on the women’s team is Lincoln-Way West’s Isabelle Gryga of New Lenox.
Lippe wasn’t sure about his future in running when DeGraw approached him.
“It came out of nowhere,” he said of his decision. “I wasn’t planning on going there or even running in college but Coach DeGraw ended up recruiting me and I signed two weeks later.”
Despite suffering an iron deficiency early in the season, Lippe has enjoyed being on a team that could be one of the best in the nation come Nov. 13.
“It’s a great experience,” he said. “At Lockport, we had some good runners but were never ranked high in the state. It’s a different atmosphere.”
Gryga transferred from Upper Iowa and took a year off before joining the defending national champs.
“She wanted to get away from running and wanted year off,” DeGraw said. “This summer she decided she wanted to run again.”
DeGraw grew up in Ohio and got the coaching bug as a senior at the University of Mt. Union, when he and another student filled in after the cross country coach died.
He coached one year on the high school level and 28 years on various college levels in five states before taking the long break from it.
He is glad he returned.
“I always knew JJC had the potential to be very good because of the area,” he said. “My goal was to come in an develop a solid program. Obviously, as a coach, you always want to try to win a national championship. I came close at Lewis with a couple of seconds.
"Winning any national championship at any level is hard. Probably my greatest satisfaction was watching the women’s reaction when they found out that that they won. That brought more joy to me than anything that I have ever experienced.”