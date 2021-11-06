A return to coaching puts Joliet Junior College cross country teams on the championship path

DeGraw has a knack for turning athletes into runners. His most recent success story is Joliet’s Tiffany Lehmann. She was a soccer player who just started running last year and won the women’s national championship.

“Our area is so good,” he said. “With Lewis and St. Francis so close, you can’t find anywhere else in the country with three great cross country programs at three different levels like this.

“But there are so many strong high school runners in this area as well. There are a lot of athletes to choose from. Plus, I have four runners who came back after a year off because they missed it.”

The Southland area has two Wolves hoping to enjoy a national experience. On the men’s side is Lockport’s Collin Lippe and on the women’s team is Lincoln-Way West’s Isabelle Gryga of New Lenox.

Lippe wasn’t sure about his future in running when DeGraw approached him.

“It came out of nowhere,” he said of his decision. “I wasn’t planning on going there or even running in college but Coach DeGraw ended up recruiting me and I signed two weeks later.”

Despite suffering an iron deficiency early in the season, Lippe has enjoyed being on a team that could be one of the best in the nation come Nov. 13.