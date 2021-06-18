Business snapshots: Sizzles, Oy's Thai Cuisine

Sizzles

Lockport

At Sizzles, you’re sure to get fresh food and a friendly dining experience.

“What I am making here isn’t sold anywhere else because these recipes are my own,” Sizzles owner Mervet Nolte said. “I have found this path far more rewarding than simply trying to create a brand that has razzle dazzle, but no real substance. I assure you, everything here is dripping from my brain aimed at giving you an experience beyond just food.”

Sizzles is at 110 MacGregor Road in Lockport, and menu favorites include award-winning burgers, shakes, ice cream and an array of fried items.

“All the fried items are fresh ingredients, freshly battered with a batter that we make,” Nolte said.

In addition to the mouthwatering food, Nolte strives to help improve the mood of her customers when they visit.

“I have always cared more about seeing happiness created for those who are just having a blah day or having a great day and we are about to make it better,” Nolte said.

Oy's Thai Cuisine