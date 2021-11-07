Homer Junior High, a baseball powerhouse, reflects on state title

After a one-day weather postponement of the final game, the team finally matched up against a hard-hitting squad from Downstate Morton Junior High School for the title. With the season on the line, Button put the ball in the hands of pitcher Chris Miller, who held the powerful Morton lineup in check in the 4-1 Homer win.

“Chris actually had very limited experience over the summer on the mound, but he stepped up big time when his team needed him and did an amazing job that day to help us win the state championship,” Button says.

It is moments like that, when his young players rallied around a teammate or fought their way out of a jam, that Button will look back on with such pride when he thinks about this season. He’ll also recall how the community rallied around this team — from parents to the litany of encouraging and congratulatory emails and texts from residents to the signs hanging in the windows of many local businesses.

And as the team enjoys an extended victory lap acknowledging its accomplishment. including an all-school assembly at Homer, recognition at two local board meetings and a halftime ceremony at a Lockport High School football game, Button is grateful that his players are coming away from this with the perspective that their magical season meant more than just piling up wins and hoisting a trophy.