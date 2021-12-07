Lockport photographer branches out with golden sugar maple shot to win forest preserve contest

Snapping a photo of golden sugar maples in Messenger Woods in Homer Glen, Bob Bruining of Lockport has won the November portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest.

Bruining, a graphic artist, captured the earthy brown forest floor as well as the yellow maples in the distance. The perspective gives viewers a feeling of what the towering trees look like from a creature's perspective on the ground.

Bruining said in a statement that he has mostly photographed people, including his children and their teams and sporting events. But the pandemic gave him an opportunity to challenge himself with other types of photography, including landscapes.

He learned to find colors and shapes to make the landscapes come alive. And Messenger Woods in Homer Glen, just down the road from his parents' house, was a perfect backdrop. When he saw the stand of sugar maples in full fall color with sunlight streaming through the woods, he took one picture while standing up, but he didn't like the shot.

"So I knelt down and got all the way down to the leaves," he said.