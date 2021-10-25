 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lockport runner takes Harvest Hustle to the next 11 levels
top story urgent
Lockport

Lockport runner takes Harvest Hustle to the next 11 levels

Lockport runner takes Harvest Hustle to the next 11 levels

Lockport resident Richard Fague runs along the Wauponsee Glacial Trail in Joliet as part of his Harvest Hustle effort.

 

 Provided/Chad Merda, Forest Preserve District of Will County

Richard Fague is born to run.

Fresh off the Chicago Marathon Oct. 10, the 44-year-old Lockport resident has set out to tackle all 11 Forest Preserve District of Will County trails in the annual Harvest Hustle instead of running one virtual 5K race during October.

When he's done, he will have logged 34.1 miles — 3.1 miles at a time — and a little more than the 26.2 miles he tackled in Chicago.

“I needed the motivation,” he said in a statement. He's using the 11 runs as a training program. “I had been slacking, and I was coming off a plantar fasciitis injury, which brought me down at the end of last year.”

He set off on his Harvest Hustle challenge Oct. 13 on the Spring Creek Greenway Trail at Messenger Woods in Homer Glen. His second run was on the DuPage River Trail at Whalon Lake in Naperville. On Oct. 15, he stopped by the Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet for a prerace interview before hitting the Wauponsee Glacial Trail, in Joliet.

Fague loves to run, and he loves nature. And running and the outdoors are keeping him healthy and have helped him remain alcohol free for two years.

“I’ve done seven marathons and a couple of ultramarathons,” he said in the statement. The 34 Harvest Hustle miles qualify for the latter. “But I want to do a 50K and a 100-miler.”

Fague was living in his home state of Rhode Island, when he moved to Lockport in June 2020 to become a supervisor at a Mokena distribution facility.

“I love it out here because there are so many places to run,” he said of his new home turf. “Every weekend I go somewhere new.”

Since stopping in at the Forest Preserve facility in Joliet, Fague has run four more trails: Lake Renwick Bikeway, Plainfield; Old Plank Road Trail, Joliet, New Lenox and Frankfort;  Hickory Creek Bikeway, New Lenox and Mokena; and Rock Run Greenway Trail, Crest Hill and Joliet.

"I really have enjoyed them all," he said of his progress. "I will return to them once I'm done and really explore them."

As part of his quest to stay sober, Fague is an athlete ambassador for a nonalcoholic beer company called Athletic Brewing Co. And he participates in charity runs, raising $1,750 for Mercy Home Heroes during the Chicago Marathon alone.

Fague’s goal is to run the Boston Marathon next year, but he has to run a marathon in around 3 hours and 10 minutes to qualify in his age group. He said he’s not quite there. 

He’s hoping his Harvest Hustle challenge will help get him there.

Regardless, “I’m a lot healthier being out in the woods in the crisp clean air,” he said. “Even in the rain at Messenger Woods, where I ran the first one, it's very refreshing and running for me is mind clearing.”

Harvest Hustle trails

The 11 trails designated for the Forest Preserve District of Will County's Harvest Hustle 5K are:

  • Hickory Creek Bikeway
  • I&M Canal Trail
  • Lake Renwick Bikeway
  • Messenger Woods Nature Preserve trail
  • Old Plank Road Trail
  • Plum Creek Greenway Trail
  • Prairie Bluff Trail
  • Rock Run Greenway Trail
  • Spring Creek Greenway Trail
  • Wauponsee Glacial Trail

To participate in the virtual 5K, open through Oct. 31, download a running app to your smartphone that will track your run, run the 3.1 miles, take a screenshot of your route and submit it online at ReconnectWithNature.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts