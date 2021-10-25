Lockport runner takes Harvest Hustle to the next 11 levels

Fague was living in his home state of Rhode Island, when he moved to Lockport in June 2020 to become a supervisor at a Mokena distribution facility.

“I love it out here because there are so many places to run,” he said of his new home turf. “Every weekend I go somewhere new.”

Since stopping in at the Forest Preserve facility in Joliet, Fague has run four more trails: Lake Renwick Bikeway, Plainfield; Old Plank Road Trail, Joliet, New Lenox and Frankfort; Hickory Creek Bikeway, New Lenox and Mokena; and Rock Run Greenway Trail, Crest Hill and Joliet.

"I really have enjoyed them all," he said of his progress. "I will return to them once I'm done and really explore them."

As part of his quest to stay sober, Fague is an athlete ambassador for a nonalcoholic beer company called Athletic Brewing Co. And he participates in charity runs, raising $1,750 for Mercy Home Heroes during the Chicago Marathon alone.

Fague’s goal is to run the Boston Marathon next year, but he has to run a marathon in around 3 hours and 10 minutes to qualify in his age group. He said he’s not quite there.

He’s hoping his Harvest Hustle challenge will help get him there.

Regardless, “I’m a lot healthier being out in the woods in the crisp clean air,” he said. “Even in the rain at Messenger Woods, where I ran the first one, it's very refreshing and running for me is mind clearing.”

