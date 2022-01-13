Lockport runs with community suggestions for former Texaco refinery property

“These are all questions that city leadership and the community will need to work through, as each scenario has associated costs that obviously have to be borne by someone,” Thies explains.

Thies says the consultant team will be formulating concepts grounded in some of the information from the November workshop in combination with considerations for market appeal, infrastructure costs and legal requirements from the city’s purchase of the property from Chevron. The team will also get together with an advisory panel of community members established at the start of the planning process to help direct the strategies and review the concepts and considerations. Once these steps unfold and the consultant team makes refinements, the city will host another workshop to get feedback from the public.

Thies says that as the city works toward its goal of finishing the master plan by March 2022, residents can visit the project website (bit.ly/StarBusinessPark) to offer comments and review the information generated to date. Based on the traffic there thus far and the attendance at the first workshop, he’s encouraged by the active role the Lockport community is taking in shaping the future of this key property.

“Based on the information we’ve received from the consultant team that manages the website, residents have continued to offer comments via the site since the meeting, which is great.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0