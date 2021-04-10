Mask artist taps into his creativity, the liberty of being someone else

“David and I hadn’t talked in years,” said Hartnett, “but he’s so creative and his masks are amazing. 'Hamlette' is a broad comedy with big expressions. David thought we could try a workshop. We had Zoom meetings with David and the nine actors to make their masks. This type of workshop was totally new to them. They enjoyed themselves, and we ended up with more masks than we could possibly use.”

What is it about a mask?

“I’ll tell you what I notice with David’s masks,” said Mary Behlar, owner of the Maskarade mask emporium in the French Quarter in New Orleans. “When a customer takes one of David’s masks down off the wall and tries it on … he becomes the character. If he chooses the face of an old man … his shoulders hunch over and he moves like an old man. He brings life into the mask that isn’t there when it hangs on the wall."

Knezz agreed with Behlar.

“An African mask hanging on a wall in your home is a piece of art. We’ve all seen masks displayed as art. The Field Museum has dozens of masks displayed. A hanging mask is inert. But when the same mask is taken down and put on … it comes to life. And in this sense, a mask bridges the performing and creative arts.”