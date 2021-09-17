Mokena man takes honors with biggest bass in forest preserve fishing contest

Rick Dahlman of Mokena, reeled in the biggest bass in the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Big Fish Contest at Monee Reservoir.

Dahlman's 21.5-inch catch topped all other bass in the contest held July 1-Aug. 31.

“The contest drew the fishermen out, and there definitely was an air of competition among them and within themselves," Angie Opiola, a forest preserve program coordinator, said in a statement.

The contest went higher tech this year, keeping all statistics and photos on an iPad. "We were quickly able to answer questions when anglers would ask, 'What’s in the lead? What do I have to beat?' " Opiola said in the statement.

Other winners were:

Dan Burklow of Park Forest, biggest catfish, 29 inches.

Dwayne Dooley of Chicago, biggest panfish, 10.75 inches.

Denny Bruns of Crete, winner selected at random from all entries, perch, 10.75 inches.

All received a fishing T-shirt, a free all-day boat rental and a $100 forest preserve gift card.

The district wants to improve the contest for next year. According to Opiola, It may add fishing from a boat, in addition to the shoreline, and include a new category for kids 15 and younger.