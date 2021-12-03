Surprise standout helps lead St. Xavier football on and off the field

“Coming to St. Xavier, we have been lifting so much,” he said. “I’ve gone from bench pressing 150 pounds to 225. My squat is 375 pounds. It has all helped a lot. I’ve been getting a little more distance and height on the ball.”

His achievements extend off the field. He has helped raise money for Misericordia and helped clean up Marquette Park in Chicago.

In high school, he joined other kickers across the nation in raising money for the Kick-It Champions for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which specializes in charity work to fight children’s cancer. He raised more than $2,000 in 2019.

He said at the time that his stepfather, Lou Osika, grew up with cancer but survived.

The three-sport athlete at Andrew said cancer hits home to a lot of families and he wanted to do something to help.

On the field, he helped the Cougars return to the postseason.

The Cougars qualified for the 16-team NAIA playoffs Nov. 13 with a 26-20 overtime win over the University of St. Francis at Memorial Stadium in Joliet.

They were 3-2 after a loss to Olivet Nazarene University and needed to win out to make it to the playoffs for the 14th season in school history.