Surprise standout helps lead St. Xavier football on and off the field

As a kicker for Andrew High School, Peyton Benes was not an all-state caliber player.
The left-footed kicker, however, is now on the radar of some important people who select awards for the nation’s best college players.
The St. Xavier University freshman was named to the Fred Mitchell Award October watch list. The award, named for longtime Chicago sports journalist and former Wittenberg University kicker Fred Mitchell, honors kickers for their performances on and off the field.
When the recognition was announced on Nov. 3, Benes was one of six kickers in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with a perfect mark (8 for 8) in field goals and was 33-for-33 on extra-point attempts. He led the team with 57 points.
Even the man who recruited him, SXU Coach Mike Feminis, didn’t see this coming so quickly.
“I’ll tell you what, Payton has improved unbelievably since he was in high school,” Feminis said. “He’s worked with a kicking coach (Chris Sailer) and he’s turned into an amazing kicker for us.
“He’s had an unbelievable year. He works at it. He really works hard to try to get better.”
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Benes credits much of his success to strength training in the weight room.
“Coming to St. Xavier, we have been lifting so much,” he said. “I’ve gone from bench pressing 150 pounds to 225. My squat is 375 pounds. It has all helped a lot. I’ve been getting a little more distance and height on the ball.”
His achievements extend off the field. He has helped raise money for Misericordia and helped clean up Marquette Park in Chicago.
In high school, he joined other kickers across the nation in raising money for the Kick-It Champions for the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which specializes in charity work to fight children’s cancer. He raised more than $2,000 in 2019.
He said at the time that his stepfather, Lou Osika, grew up with cancer but survived.
The three-sport athlete at Andrew said cancer hits home to a lot of families and he wanted to do something to help.
On the field, he helped the Cougars return to the postseason.
The Cougars qualified for the 16-team NAIA playoffs Nov. 13 with a 26-20 overtime win over the University of St. Francis at Memorial Stadium in Joliet.
They were 3-2 after a loss to Olivet Nazarene University and needed to win out to make it to the playoffs for the 14th season in school history.
They finished winning five straight to take the Mid-States Football Association Midwest Division title, which carries an automatic berth into the playoffs.
The SXU roster is dotted with Southland Your Times talent, including Peyton Nigro, a junior linebacker from Mokena who went to Lincoln-Way Central who is third on the team in tackles with 58.
Right behind him is sophomore linebacker Caleb Marconi of New Lenox and Lincoln-Way West with 57.
Steven Meyer, a senior defensive back from new Lenox, who attended Providence, had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown this season.
Kevin Countryman is a defensive back from Providence who leads the team with nine passes broken up.
Kyle Quinn, a Tinley Park native from Lincoln-Way East, is a quarterback/wide receiver who has 58 yards rushing, 49 yards passing with a touchdown and 148 yards receiving. He also leads the team with 199 kick return yards.
Thomas Farley is a senior fullback from Providence who has four carries for 17 yards.
Ryan Fitzgerald is a sophomore linebacker from Tinley Park who graduated from Andrew and has 13 tackles and returned a kick for 10 yards on special teams.