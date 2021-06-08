Mokena's new police chief brings years of experience from neighboring Orland Park

It wasn’t John Keating’s idea to become a cop.
He was thinking of a career as a carpenter.
His mother, Rosemary, had other ideas. She saw an ad in a newspaper in 1986 that the Village of Orland Park was looking for police officers to serve the growing community. She even filled out an application for him and coaxed him to attend an orientation.
Well, 35 years later, Keating, 56, was sworn in as the Village of Mokena’s new police chief in April, replacing the retired Steve Vaccaro and taking the reins from Interim Chiefs Tim McCarthy and Randal Stumpf.
Rosemary Keating died in 1998, and Keating praises her nudging him into law enforcement.
“She said ‘you should go to this orientation,’ ’’ Keating said. “I give her credit, God rest her soul. She said it would be a good job for me and a good career path. She was a smart lady.
“It was the best decision I ever made. It’s been a fulfilling career. I was very fortunate. It sounds cliche but I take joy in this job. When most people call the police, they are going through some type of crisis. Being able to provide that stability and security and empathy and compassion for people you are dealing with on a daily basis, it’s very rewarding.”
Keating spent 29 years with the Orland Park Police Department and worked his way up to commander in the investigation division before retiring in 2016 and entering the private sector. He had a long and interesting career in Orland Park, including becoming its first bicycle patrol officer.
The Chicago native, who moved to Orland Park after his father, Donald, died in 1979, said more than 500 people showed up for the police seminar in 1986.
“That was intimidating,” Keating said. “I was seeing marked police cars pulling into the lot, and officers coming in in uniform. You can say it was intimidating, but I was confident and I would give it the best shot I could.”
After acing the tests and going through training, Keating was one of seven officers in the village in 1987.
“John was an outstanding police officer here,” Orland Park Chief Joseph Mitchell said. “He’s a guy who gets things done. He’s a highly motivated man, and he’s the right man for the right job. When he retired, it was a difficult hole to fill.”
Keating’s first day on the Mokena job was May 10 and said he has been using his early days to “listen and learn.”
The public’s mistrust of the police, makes it more important to have good police officers, said Keating, who noted the strong roster in Mokena.
“It is a challenging time,” Keating admits. “But I hope with my years of experience in law enforcement, that’s an intangible that I bring. I think overall, the public is very supportive of us. I saw that on my first 20 days.
“I’ve had community members approach me and tell me they appreciate us. They feel safe. Overall it’s supportive and positive but we have to build on that.”