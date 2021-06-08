Mokena's new police chief brings years of experience from neighboring Orland Park

It wasn’t John Keating’s idea to become a cop.

He was thinking of a career as a carpenter.

His mother, Rosemary, had other ideas. She saw an ad in a newspaper in 1986 that the Village of Orland Park was looking for police officers to serve the growing community. She even filled out an application for him and coaxed him to attend an orientation.

Well, 35 years later, Keating, 56, was sworn in as the Village of Mokena’s new police chief in April, replacing the retired Steve Vaccaro and taking the reins from Interim Chiefs Tim McCarthy and Randal Stumpf.

Rosemary Keating died in 1998, and Keating praises her nudging him into law enforcement.

“She said ‘you should go to this orientation,’ ’’ Keating said. “I give her credit, God rest her soul. She said it would be a good job for me and a good career path. She was a smart lady.

“It was the best decision I ever made. It’s been a fulfilling career. I was very fortunate. It sounds cliche but I take joy in this job. When most people call the police, they are going through some type of crisis. Being able to provide that stability and security and empathy and compassion for people you are dealing with on a daily basis, it’s very rewarding.”