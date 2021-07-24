New Lenox woman captures photo of triumphal crayfish to win forest preserve's June contest

A New Lenox woman was in the right place at the right time to capture a photo of an exuberant crayfish and won the Forest Preserve District of Will County's photo contest for June.
Meagan Crandall took the photo of the crayfish with its claws raised in a manner reminiscent of film boxer "Rocky" at Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox.
"The crayfish was spotted right after the bridge over the creek not long after I entered the trail,” Crandall wrote in an email after being notified she won. “It was actually standing like that on the paved path. I had to lay down to position the camera right. It was right after a rain.”
Crandall began taking photos during the height of the pandemic.
"It was a great way to get out," she wrote. Her mom gave her a new camera for Christmas, and her husband added a tripod. "So I’m able to take even better photos this year. I go out at least every other day, sometimes with my brother who taught me some great techniques on capturing photos of birds.”
She wrote that she finds the forest preserves a calming escape from stress. . “My favorite paths are Hickory Creek (Bikeway) and Wauponsee (Glacial Trail). I was excited to see the crayfish right there on the path and didn’t want to bother him too long since it seemed like he was telling me to leave.”
Monthly winners in the forest preserve's photo contest, now in its sixth year, receive a $75 Visa gift card and are entered into the overall contest. Prizes are Visa gift cards of $500 for first place, $250 for second and $150 for third funded by The Nature Foundation of Will County.
The Preserve the Moment contest runs from May 1 through Dec. 31. The public can vote for the overall winners on the districts' Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WillCoForests, with the results announced in January.
It's open to amateur photographers 18 or older. Photos must be taken during the contest months. Visit ReconnectWithnature.org for information.
All entries can be viewed on the district’s Flickr page, www.flickr.com/groups/willcoforests.