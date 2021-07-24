New Lenox woman captures photo of triumphal crayfish to win forest preserve's June contest

A New Lenox woman was in the right place at the right time to capture a photo of an exuberant crayfish and won the Forest Preserve District of Will County's photo contest for June.

Meagan Crandall took the photo of the crayfish with its claws raised in a manner reminiscent of film boxer "Rocky" at Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve in New Lenox.

"The crayfish was spotted right after the bridge over the creek not long after I entered the trail,” Crandall wrote in an email after being notified she won. “It was actually standing like that on the paved path. I had to lay down to position the camera right. It was right after a rain.”

Crandall began taking photos during the height of the pandemic.

"It was a great way to get out," she wrote. Her mom gave her a new camera for Christmas, and her husband added a tripod. "So I’m able to take even better photos this year. I go out at least every other day, sometimes with my brother who taught me some great techniques on capturing photos of birds.”