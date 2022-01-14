Lincoln-Way Central girls overcome adversity to take Sandburg tourney title

The bus ride from New Lenox to Orland Park on was a lot different than the return trip.

Lincoln-Way Central’s girls basketball team entered the Sandburg Holiday Tournament Dec. 27 with a 6-4 record but had lost three of four games, including a five-point loss to Sandburg Dec. 16.

Plus, the day before the tournament, the Knights' practice didn’t exactly impress coach Dave Campanile.

“We had a Sunday night practice and did not have practice for a few days before that,” he said. “It was a little stagnant, and there was a little rust.”

That went away when they stepped on the court for real.

After four wins in Orland Park, the Knights were pretty pumped up as they won the tournament by getting a measure of revenge against Sandburg with a 54-49 victory over the Eagles in the title game.

The only down note was that after winning the title, the team went back on the bus to attend the wake of John Rochon, the grandfather of senior Caitlyn Rochon.

A 3-point basket that Rochon hit during a dramatic part of the championship game had the coach and players going crazy.