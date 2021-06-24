Orland Park jump starts project to bring Hampton Inn to town

Orland Park has a wide variety of businesses but has just one hotel — the Homewood Suites.

There are hotels in bordering towns such as Orland Hills, Tinley Park and in an unincorporated area of the village, but the Hilton-owned Homewood Suites on 16245 S. LaGrange Road, is the lone hotel.

That’s about to change.

A project that has been in the works for five years to bring a Hilton-owned Hampton Inn to the community accelerated June 21, when the board of trustees unanimously voted on an inducement agreement, which included a 10-year tax-sharing clock that starts no later than March 1, 2023.

“That’s an incentive within the incentive for the project to be done by then, so they can get the full 10-year benefit,” said Orland Park Economic Development Coordinator Alex Scharf said.

The $15 million project will feature five stories and 158 rooms on four acres at 16160-16168 La Grange Road.

“It’s important to have that clock, because this has been going on for five years,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said. “We want to make sure that the project gets going rather than holding it longer and longer and longer and longer.”