Orland Park jump starts project to bring Hampton Inn to town

Orland Park has a wide variety of businesses but has just one hotel — the Homewood Suites.
There are hotels in bordering towns such as Orland Hills, Tinley Park and in an unincorporated area of the village, but the Hilton-owned Homewood Suites on 16245 S. LaGrange Road, is the lone hotel.
That’s about to change.
A project that has been in the works for five years to bring a Hilton-owned Hampton Inn to the community accelerated June 21, when the board of trustees unanimously voted on an inducement agreement, which included a 10-year tax-sharing clock that starts no later than March 1, 2023.
“That’s an incentive within the incentive for the project to be done by then, so they can get the full 10-year benefit,” said Orland Park Economic Development Coordinator Alex Scharf said.
The $15 million project will feature five stories and 158 rooms on four acres at 16160-16168 La Grange Road.
“It’s important to have that clock, because this has been going on for five years,” Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said. “We want to make sure that the project gets going rather than holding it longer and longer and longer and longer.”
Hotel officials requested 50% of the sales tax generated for 10 years. They also wanted 40% of the transient occupancy tax and a 25% reduction of permit and water fees.
All told, the incentives are worth in the neighborhood of $4 million.
Pekau said the project started before he was elected mayor in 2017. Significant movement made before the pandemic hit in March 2020 stalled.
Now the village is eager to get it rolling again.
Scharf said the hotel will produce 25-30 new full-time jobs.
“This is a project that is needed and we’re looking forward to it,” Pekau said. “It’s in an area where there are a lot of restaurants. This will be good for our businesses.”
Giving businesses breaks appears to be a part of the post-pandemic strategy of the village. In the June 21 Committee of the Whole meeting before the main board meeting, Scharf outlined updates in the Economic Incentive Programs that started in June 2020.
The village will keep the non-traditional sales tax sharing program open. There are incentives to back-fill vacant restaurants. And a commercial impact program and advanced manufacturing impact program will continue in 2021, according to Scharf.
His committee wants to implement a commercial office incentive program with a property tax exemption.
He also wants to expand an outdoor dining program with increment sales tax sharing, a 100% fee waiver and relaxed parking requirements.
Pekau is also excited that LaGrange Square is shaping up. That is an area the formerly housed Toys R Us near Orland Square Mall and will now hold four restaurants.
The mayor said that BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is back in the fold after initial interest in the building cooled. Raising Cane’s will also be a part of the group and Chipotle and Panera will be moving into that space.
The village has also been busy with plans for the Downtown Orland Park District Development with an open house June 29 to get the public's input.
The village partnered with Edwards Realty Co. to finish what is also known as the Triangle District near 143rd Street and LaGrange Road with pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use businesses and services to serve the village.