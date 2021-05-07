Orland Park Triangle Project enters new phase with action on development plan

The Edwards Realty Co. helped build Orland Park Crossing, which houses Mariano’s, P.F. Changs, Yankee Candle and other tenants at 14225 S. 95th Ave.

The Orland Park-based company now has a chance to spruce up the area across the street as well.

The Village of Orland Park Board of Trustees and Mayor Keith Pekau have voted 6-1 to approve a memorandum of understanding and consulting agreement with the company to help develop the remainder of the Downtown Main Street Triangle District.

Three retiring trustees had reservations about how fast this project developed, and James Dodge voted “no” because some board members were left out of the planning process.

Pekau, who won re-election April 6, said he is looking forward to seeing this decades-long project completed with some big-time plans for the remaining nine acres.

“I am thrilled we have agreed to this partnership with Edwards Realty Co. to develop the Triangle, a project that began at the turn of the century,” the mayor said. “Being a local developer and Orland Park residents, Edwards Realty Co. understands what will make this project successful in the eyes of our residents.