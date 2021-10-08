Andrew grad making mark in pro soccer with Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger are four of the best players not only in the National Women’s Soccer League, but also in the world. All four were on the U.S. Olympic team, which earned a bronze medal.

Toss in Mallory Pugh, another player with international experience, and Bianca St. Georges, a star from Canada, and there are plenty of teammates to be role models for Milazzo.

“Looking up to them in the past, say, five-to-10 years has been awesome,” she said. “I’ve seen them play on this team and that’s super-inspiring.”

She is learning well. The defender played in several matches in the Olympians’ absence and with continued playing time since they returned from Japan.

Milazzo said she has particularly learned from fellow defender Kruger.

“To have Casey playing the same position and having her to look up to constantly in practices and see how she lives her life — having her as the person in my position has been really exciting because I get to learn,” Milazzo said. “And she is one of the most incredible human beings I’ve met. She is a nice, genuine person, and it’s been amazing.”