Cancer setback in high school didn't dampen Illinois State senior's drive, spirit

The 5K is the biggest fundraiser for the organization, which started in 2003 by oncology nurse Gerri Neylon. It has aided thousands in the Chicago area providing holiday gifts, as well as basic necessities to families dealing with cancer.

The organization identifies and adopts multiple families throughout the year and supplies them with gift cards for groceries, medications, gas and other items, as well as help with mortgage payments, rent, tuition and travel related expenses for treatment.

Colby is giving back, helping people who are going through ordeals similar to his.

He is a senior at Illinois State University, majoring in cyber security with hopes to be a consultant.

Even with the high number of chemo and radiation treatments, he said the worst part having to go to the hospital when he had a fever.

“I would have to go in just in case I had pneumonia or anything like that,” he said. “Usually I was feeling good on those days. But whenever I got a fever, they made me come in.”

He thanks his family — his dad, Steve; his mother, Julie; his sister, Maggie; and dog, Gretzky — for being with him every step of the way.