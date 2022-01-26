Former boys basketball coaches bring home the trophy in first year with Jerliing girls

Scott Targosz and Allie Anson have been coaching boys basketball at Jerling Junior High School the last three years, and they gave girls basketball a shot at the end of 2021.

The result was historic.

With the 2020 season wiped out because of COVID-19 concerns, Targosz had a hunch based on 2019 play that his eighth-grade team was going to be pretty good.

Anson, however, was not sure what to expect with the 6th-7th-grade team.

Both enjoyed an undefeated regular season in the Southwest Interscholastic Conference plus SWIC tournament championships in December.

The tournament has been run 46 times since 1975 (taking 2020 off because of the pandemic), and this is the first time Jerling, in Orland Park, won both the 8th and 6th-7th tournament the same year. It’s just the 11th time in tournament history it happened with any school in the league.

It’s also just the seventh time a school has swept the regular season and tournament titles on both levels.

Not bad for the two first-year girls coaches.

“We had an idea the 8th-grade team had a chance to be good,” Targosz said. “But we had no idea with the 6th-7th-grade team. That was a nice surprise.

“It was also nice that we hosted the tournament, and the girls were able to win in their own building. There were a lot of people there, and it was loud.”

“Our girls never played in front of a crowd like that,” Anson said. “I was glad they could keep their composure.”

Ellie Driscoll was named the league’s MVP in the eighth-grade division while Samantha Barry and twins Olivia and Zoe Trunk made the all-conference team.

“Ellie has been a really good scorer all year,” Targosz said. “Earlier in the year, she had a 26-point game. She’s a great player, a good leader and as a teammate, she knows when to pass the ball and when to shoot the ball,”

Other members of the Jayhawks are Yasmeen Rafati, Maria Latawiec, Kelleen Ellis, Alanna Noone, Sadeel Samad, Lauren Czoski, Anna-Maria Mantzilas and Sadeen Jaber.

“My favorite aspect of the team is that the players worked cohesively,” Targosz said. “They were individually talented, but they worked well together. They were not only good players, they were also good people. They were fun to coach.”

On the sixth-seventh-grade level, Lexi Kyros was named the league’s MVP for the Jayhawks while Alivia Janociak and Maeve Overmeyer joined her on the all-conference team.

“Lexi is our center and had the winning basket in the championship game,” Anson said. “We ran our regular offense, and she hit a layup.

“She is a talented player and played travel ball for several years. She is such a great kid. She is a good listener and always willing to learn.”

Other members of the team are Colleen Noone, Ella Giblin, Zoe Adduci, Lyla Schanz, Chrissy Koutsiouris, Jenna Donohue, Tayla Lovitt, Grace Duckhorn, Jenna Mhaisen and Megan Galvin.

“After the COVID year, we didn’t know what we had, and we didn’t have much height, so I was a little worried,” said Anson, a former Tinley Park High School player. “When we started practicing and the girls started bonding with each other, they looked good. And the girls were excellent listeners. I could teach an offense on a Tuesday, and they would run it on a Wednesday.

“If you asked any of these girls to run through a wall, they would do it. That was something that was really special with them.”

This was the fifth SWIC tournament championship for both teams, the eighth graders also winning in 1995, 1998, 2000 and 2015 and the sixth-seventh-graders in 1994, 1997, 1999 and 2014.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0