Leo joins Orland Park Police force as first comfort canine

Miller said the dog’s benefits will be far-reaching.

“I think he will be a good advocate for children who are victims of crimes,” Miller added. “I think he will be a good advocate for department members who may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. All-around, he will be a great dog for our community.

“He will help foster relationships and cultivate relationships, and it really can only grow from there.”

Leo and other comfort dogs coming from Florida, were trained by prisoners.

According to Orland Park officials, the Paws & Stripes College as part of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, is a dog obedience program implemented to help save dogs in the Brevard County Animal Shelter.

Shelter dogs are paired with inmates who use voice and hand signals to train them.

Leo is already becoming a celebrity. During the Sept. 19 meeting, he was the focus of attention of several cell phone cameras.

On Sept. 20, the village whipped up a lighthearted video highlighting Leo’s first day on the job.

In the past couple of years, police departments all over the country have been turning to comfort and therapy dogs.