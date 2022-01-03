Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care reopens in Orland Park

After closing Dec. 20, the Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Orland Park reopened as promised Dec. 27.

Some thought it was closing permanently, and Mayor Keith Pekau was quoted in a news release criticizing the closing without informing the village and that the Orland Fire Protection District transports patients to and from that facility and should have had a heads-up.

Pekau said that at 2:30 p.m. he heard from Northwestern Medicine officials who told them it would reopen Dec. 27. He said they told him what hospital officials publicly told the media — it was closed so personnel could be used at Northwester Medicine Palos Hospital in Palos Heights.

“They said, ‘patient surge,’ ’’ Pekau said after the Dec. 20 village board meeting. “Every year at this time of year we have a patient surge, except last year, when they weren’t allowed to. Every year, Palos Hospital goes on bypass for periods of time.

The mayor confirmed on Jan. 3 that Northwestern had reopened the facility at 15300 West. Ave.

This facility has been around since 1985 with various owners over the years. Northwestern took over on Jan. 1, when it merged with Palos Community Hospital. The facility hosts various other offices and health-care services on its campus, but only the immediate care clinic was closed.

