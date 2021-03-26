Orland Square limits teen hours on Friday and Saturday to ease shoppers' concerns

Despite statistics that show Orland Square is the safest mall in the Chicago area, its operator has implemented a Youth Supervision Policy, limiting hours for unaccompanied teen guests.
Owner Simon Properties put the policy into effect this month. Visitors younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to limit teenage gatherings and problems with fighting and other disturbances that have happened in recent years.
“This new program is in direct response to resident feedback we have provided to Orland Square mall,” said Police Chief Joseph Mitchell. “The community will surely benefit from this enhanced family-friendly initiative made possible by the strong partnership that has been established between the village and Simon Properties.”
“We want to thank Simon Properties for instituting this policy,” Mayor Keith Pekau said. “We worked with them on this policy. We have given them feedback from residents."
Pekau noted that residents had wanted such a policy sooner. "We don’t institute policies on private businesses. Private businesses institute their own policies. This is not China. It’s not Russia. Private businesses have their own rights and so they do things on their own.”
Simon is requiring:
- Guests younger than 18 to be accompanied by and remain with a parent or adult, 21 or older, at all times after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
- Unsupervised guests younger than 18 to leave the property by 3 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays unless joined by a parent or adult 21 or older.
- Proof of age including a photo and date of birth for the youth or adult. Individuals who lack such ID will be asked to leave the property. Acceptable identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card or a passport.
- One adult may accompany up to four youths, who must remain with the adult at all times.
- Adults to be responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany.
- Store employees younger than 18 may continue to work in their store during Youth Supervision Policy hours. Mall employees younger than 18 are subject to the policy if their work shift ends during its hours.
“We think it’s a good policy to help our residents feel more comfortable,” Pekau said. “All I can do is to continue to give you the facts. Since I been here, this is the safest in mall in the Chicago region. It’s safer than Oakbrook (Centre), Woodfield or any other mall.”
In acknowledging that the mall is the safest place in the village as well, Pekau points out that response time for police is less than a minute, there is a police presence and most of the theft is retail theft as opposed to crimes that endanger patrons.
Still, it’s a popular mall that brings in shoppers from all over the Chicago area and incidents are going to happen. Pekau is happy Simon is taking measures to increase safety.
“By developing the strong relationship that we have though our police department and village with Simon Properties, we have been able to work together,” he said. “It started under Chief (Tim) McCarthy and moved to Chief Mitchell, and we’ve been working together with them for some time as they adjusted their policies to make our residents have a better shopping experience.
“It doesn’t change the fact that the mall is the safest mall in Chicagoland. We want to keep it that way and we want to make our residents, who have given us feedback, to feel more comfortable. The mall has obliged, and they think it’s good policy for them and we’re here to support them on it. That’s what we do. That’s how a partnership works.”