Orland Square limits teen hours on Friday and Saturday to ease shoppers' concerns

“We think it’s a good policy to help our residents feel more comfortable,” Pekau said. “All I can do is to continue to give you the facts. Since I been here, this is the safest in mall in the Chicago region. It’s safer than Oakbrook (Centre), Woodfield or any other mall.”

In acknowledging that the mall is the safest place in the village as well, Pekau points out that response time for police is less than a minute, there is a police presence and most of the theft is retail theft as opposed to crimes that endanger patrons.

Still, it’s a popular mall that brings in shoppers from all over the Chicago area and incidents are going to happen. Pekau is happy Simon is taking measures to increase safety.

“By developing the strong relationship that we have though our police department and village with Simon Properties, we have been able to work together,” he said. “It started under Chief (Tim) McCarthy and moved to Chief Mitchell, and we’ve been working together with them for some time as they adjusted their policies to make our residents have a better shopping experience.

“It doesn’t change the fact that the mall is the safest mall in Chicagoland. We want to keep it that way and we want to make our residents, who have given us feedback, to feel more comfortable. The mall has obliged, and they think it’s good policy for them and we’re here to support them on it. That’s what we do. That’s how a partnership works.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2