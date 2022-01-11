 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orland Township seeks volunteers to help seniors file taxes
0 Comments
top story urgent
Orland Township

Orland Township seeks volunteers to help seniors file taxes

  • 0
Orland Township seeks volunteers to help seniors file taxes
Mark Lennihan, Associated Press, file

Orland Township is looking for volunteers to help local seniors prepare and file simple tax returns online.

No formal accounting training is necessary. As long as volunteers are familiar with individual tax returns, are computer literacy and want to help, the township will provide training and IRS certification.

Volunteers will assist low-income Orland Township residents 50 and older. The township serves Orland Park, Tinley Park and Orland Hills, including unincorporated areas.

For more information, call 708-403-4222 or visit orlandtownship.org or www.facebook.com/OrlandTownshipIL.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts