Orland Township seeks volunteers to help seniors file taxes

Orland Township is looking for volunteers to help local seniors prepare and file simple tax returns online.
No formal accounting training is necessary. As long as volunteers are familiar with individual tax returns, are computer literacy and want to help, the township will provide training and IRS certification.
Volunteers will assist low-income Orland Township residents 50 and older. The township serves Orland Park, Tinley Park and Orland Hills, including unincorporated areas.
For more information, call 708-403-4222 or visit orlandtownship.org or www.facebook.com/OrlandTownshipIL.