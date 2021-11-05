Providence senior, Sandburg sophomore put area on map in tennis

The South Suburbs have not enjoyed a tremendous amount of success in the Illinois High School Association girls tennis tournament.
Providence Catholic senior Emma Davis and Sandburg’s Maia Loureiro want to change that.
Davis did her part. Loureiro has a couple of years to keep the momentum going.
The seven schools serving the Southland Your Times area did not have a singles player earn a Top-6 medal from 1984 (Providence's Chris Karges) until 2019, when Davis was a sophomore and claimed third in Class 1A.
The area didn't have a player in the state championship until this year, when Mokena's Davis finished second in her final season at the New Lenox school. She lost to Emma Baker, a University of Chicago Lab School senior, 6-0, 6-3 in the championship Oct. 23 at Buffalo Grove High School.
In Class 2A, Loureiro has a top-12 finish, the best in Sandburg history for a singles player. And she has two more years to get into the top six. She already has earned some respect with the seeding committee, who placed her in the top four before the tournament began.
Davis made history when she stepped on the court for a championship match.
“I think about it — it’s good representation for the South Side,” Davis said. “I hope it will inspire more girls around here to play tennis. The more visual representation that we have, the more girls will want to play and pick up the racket and give it a little more effort.”
Both players share a common bond. They are a part of a three-sister, tennis-playing family.
Davis is the youngest and her state championship match signaled the end of an era at Providence as her sisters, Hannah and Sophie, also played four years each at the school.
Hannah went on to play at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland while Sophie is a senior at Lewis University in Romeoville. Both were on hand to watch their little sister play her big match.
Emma has not made her college choice, yet.
In Orland Park, Loureiro is the middle sister.
Her older sister, Anna, joined Jayme Gross in becoming the first medalists and school history when they medaled in doubles in 2018. Anna is a junior at West Point and is on the Black Knights’ tennis team. Maia’s younger sister, Estela, is a seventh grader who is ranked 45th in the country for her age group on the Babolat recruiting list.
Maia is 48th on the list for her age group and came into Sandburg with plenty of fanfare. She was expected to do well at state her freshman year, but COVID-19 helped force the IHSA to hold a sectional-only postseason. Technically, she qualified for state but there was no state tournament played.
That made this year more enjoyable for her. She called it “special and amazing” to be at the state meet and tried not to let the pressure of a top-four seed get to her.
“I didn’t really care about the seeding,” she said.
“I just cared about getting to play, honestly,” she said. “I was a little surprised by how high it was, but I just came here to play. At the beginning I felt a little bit of pressure but then I thought about it and I’m like, ‘I’m a sophomore and I’m just going to have fun with it.’ ’’
Other area athletes qualified for the tournament.
Sandburg’s doubles team of Samantha Pagnucci-Alex Petcu won its first match against Jessica Hernandez-Goncalves-Sruthi Sundar of Hoffman Estates 6-3, 6-0 but lost their next two matches.
The Sandburg duo of Josie Canellis-Neela Browne finished 0-2.
Lincoln-Way East’s Mia Galassini finished 1-2 in singles and the doubles teams of Ava Shafer-Vanessa Teodoro and Erika Ho-Kellie Sucha finished 0-2.
Lincoln-Way Central’s Kara Rimkunas finished 2-2 with victories over Moline’s Camile Keys and Huntley’s Ruhi Gulati.
Lincoln-Way West’s Aubree Schultz finished 2-2 and the doubles team of Grace Denton/Sarah Fuchsgruber went 0-2.