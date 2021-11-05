Providence senior, Sandburg sophomore put area on map in tennis

Both players share a common bond. They are a part of a three-sister, tennis-playing family.

Davis is the youngest and her state championship match signaled the end of an era at Providence as her sisters, Hannah and Sophie, also played four years each at the school.

Hannah went on to play at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland while Sophie is a senior at Lewis University in Romeoville. Both were on hand to watch their little sister play her big match.

Emma has not made her college choice, yet.

In Orland Park, Loureiro is the middle sister.

Her older sister, Anna, joined Jayme Gross in becoming the first medalists and school history when they medaled in doubles in 2018. Anna is a junior at West Point and is on the Black Knights’ tennis team. Maia’s younger sister, Estela, is a seventh grader who is ranked 45th in the country for her age group on the Babolat recruiting list.

Maia is 48th on the list for her age group and came into Sandburg with plenty of fanfare. She was expected to do well at state her freshman year, but COVID-19 helped force the IHSA to hold a sectional-only postseason. Technically, she qualified for state but there was no state tournament played.