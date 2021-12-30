Record 900-plus runners make gratifying work of traditional Orland Turkey Trot

Things got back to normal,
Actually, better than back to normal.
The Orland Park Turkey Trot was run in 2020. But it was held on a Saturday instead of Thanksgiving morning,and it went off in waves.
But it was back at its normal time and format on Thanksgiving, and a record 960 people signed up for it.
There were 822 who ultimately finished the 2.5-mile race held near Village Hall with Orland Park native Patrick Foster winning the overall men’s division while Orland Park’s Amanda Tracy was the female champion.
Both won trophies and a frozen turkey.
Ray Piattoni oversaw the event, which he registered as a victory for him and his Department of Recreation and Parks staff after 296 runners finished the 2020 race.
“Oh my gosh this was fantastic,” he said minutes after the last trophy was handed out. “It’s so great to be back to normal. It’s so much more fun. You could see all of the families here. It was great to see the starting line with all of those people there. It’s a great feeling.”
He credits his staff for their hard work.
“It’s always worth it,” Piattoni said. “When you have a good start and you see a good start and you see people come across that finish line and high-fiving everybody and congratulating everyone and saying ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ it’s worth it.
“Seeing the happy faces is just amazing and it really makes the day.”
Foster’s day was made when he ran a 14:19.9 to win the race for the second time in three years. Michael Barber claimed second at 14:34.2, and Robbie Sieczkowski nudged out 2020 winner Griffin Lehnhardt for third.
Foster, 24 won the race in 2019 and said it was the first competitive race he ever won. Since that race, he graduated from Purdue University and now works for a health-care software company in Madison, Wis.
He did not run the race last year and winning this year did not top his agenda.
“I just wanted to come out here and have fun,” he said. “I got a chance to see some people I haven’t seen in a while. I saw some people from high school. Seeing each other at the start of the race was fun — I was able to talk to them for five or 10 minutes.”
The sky was overcast and the temperature was in the low 40s, which runners seem to love.
“It’s awesome,” Foster said. “I’m happy with it.”
He said he wasn’t sure what he was going to do with the frozen turkey but in 2019, his family saved it for Christmas.
Tracy, 19, is a Marist graduate who is running cross country at St. Mary’s in Notre Dame, Ind. She was second on her team and 112th overall at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional in the fall with a personal-best time of 24:33.5 on the 6K course in Shelbyville, Ind.
This was the first time she ran the Orland race.
“I just love running and racing,” she said. “I thought it would be a really fun experience. My dad [Ed] ran in it, too.”
Tracy was the only female to run under 17 minutes.
Margaret Sobolewski took second with a 17:02.4 and Lindsey Gerhardstein claimed third with a 17:42.4.