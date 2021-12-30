Record 900-plus runners make gratifying work of traditional Orland Turkey Trot

“Seeing the happy faces is just amazing and it really makes the day.”

Foster’s day was made when he ran a 14:19.9 to win the race for the second time in three years. Michael Barber claimed second at 14:34.2, and Robbie Sieczkowski nudged out 2020 winner Griffin Lehnhardt for third.

Foster, 24 won the race in 2019 and said it was the first competitive race he ever won. Since that race, he graduated from Purdue University and now works for a health-care software company in Madison, Wis.

He did not run the race last year and winning this year did not top his agenda.

“I just wanted to come out here and have fun,” he said. “I got a chance to see some people I haven’t seen in a while. I saw some people from high school. Seeing each other at the start of the race was fun — I was able to talk to them for five or 10 minutes.”

The sky was overcast and the temperature was in the low 40s, which runners seem to love.

“It’s awesome,” Foster said. “I’m happy with it.”

He said he wasn’t sure what he was going to do with the frozen turkey but in 2019, his family saved it for Christmas.