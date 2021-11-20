Sandburg boys cross country team nabs state title

“But an hour before the race, I had a deep calm, and I was so confident in these guys and it was because of their demeanor and their character.”

Unlike the week before, when the Eagles beat Downers Grove North by just 15 points to win the Hinsdale Central Sectional, the coach watched the race unfold and felt good about what he saw.

“You eyeball it and see where the competition is,” he said. “I was more confident at state than at the sectional.”

According to Sandburg records, Tunney’s time is the fifth-best in school history at the Detweiller Park course behind Lukas Verzbicas, Tom Graves, Dylan Jacobs and Sean Torpy.

Tunney said that when he was a freshman, he wasn’t fully committed to running and he looked at his teammates and would have never guessed this group would bring home a state championship.

“It just shows how great the coaches are and the culture is with this program,” Tunney said.

That was evident when many alumni, including members of the 2015 state title team, made the trip to Peoria to cheer the team on.

“We had four who ran on that 2015 team who made it and several more,” O’Malley said. “That made it super-special.