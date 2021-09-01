St. Laurence alum overcomes childhood setbacks to start career leading freshman baseball team

With a love for baseball and an even bigger love for St. Laurence, Joe turned his attention to coaching and mentored young players in the Top Tier Vikings baseball program, starting in high school and continuing while he was obtaining a sports management degree from Marian University in Wisconsin.

With the guidance of varsity pitching coach Adam Lotus and head varsity coach Pete Lotus, Joe became a rising star in the coaching ranks, culminating in coaching the freshmen in 2021, a major first job.

“He was great when he was a student,” Pete Lotus said. “He didn’t get much playing time, but you could tell he really loved the game. He loved being around and learning. When he was in high school, we knew he was probably going to end up coaching somewhere.”

Lotus said the Vikings went 18-5 in Joe's first season. Joe saw being a younger coach was an advantage.

“I think being close to the kids’ age helps me,” he said. “I think they like having a young coach. I’ve been in their spot. I know what they are going through. Being younger and closer helps.”

When it comes to the cards he was dealt in life, he said he is grateful to see the day that he is coaching at St. Laurence.