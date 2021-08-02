Orland Square sees less crime, improved atmosphere since limiting teen hours

Citing resident feedback and several incidents involving fighting and other disturbances, Simon Properties in March implemented a Youth Supervision Policy at Orland Square mall to limit hours for unaccompanied teen guests. And though the mall was generally considered to be among the safest in the Chicago area before the policy, local leaders say the new rules have contributed to a more family-friendly atmosphere on the weekends.
“The Youth Supervision Policy has been extremely impactful,” says Orland Park Chief of Police Joseph Mitchell. “The merchants and patrons have had nothing but praise for the program.”
Among other requirements, the policy says guests younger than 18 must be accompanied by and remain with a parent or adult (21 or older) at all times after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition, unsupervised guests younger than 18 must leave the property by 3 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays, unless joined by a parent or adult (21+). The mall expects proof of age (including a photo and date of birth) for youth patrons and their accompanying adults, with individuals unable to provide such ID being asked to leave the property.
In gauging the success of the program, Mitchell cites statistics showing that more than 4,000 juveniles were denied entry since it began in March. In addition, there has been only one reported retail theft during the hours covered by the policy (committed by an adult), and there have been no code of conduct violations (assaults, batteries or disorderly conduct-related incidents) by any juvenile throughout this period.
“(The policy) has had a very positive effect,” says Mayor Keith Pekau. “The mall has always been very safe, but the youth supervision policy has improved the perception of the mall during those busy times and made the mall more family friendly during those hours.”
Mitchell says his department has not needed to step in to enforce the youth requirements at Orland Square, given that the policy is the work and responsibility of the mall’s operator. However, he has noted that community support for the policy has remained consistent.
“The community has expressed strong opinions that they like the program, and that support hasn’t wavered,” he says. “The officers assigned to the mall are thanked repeatedly during their assigned shifts.”
Given the overwhelmingly positive feedback and statistics, then, it appears as though the Youth Supervision Policy will remain in place at Orland Square mall for the foreseeable future. And while it wasn’t a concept that was initiated by his department, Mitchell is pleased with the results he’s seen thus far and what it means for his officers.
“Throughout the years and prior to this policy, data has shown that the highest number of calls of service pertaining to retail thefts occurred on Friday nights,” he says. “That is no longer the case. The Youth Supervision Policy has unequivocally reduced our call volume at the Orland Square Mall, and helped address the perception that the mall is in any way unsafe.”