Orland Square sees less crime, improved atmosphere since limiting teen hours

“(The policy) has had a very positive effect,” says Mayor Keith Pekau. “The mall has always been very safe, but the youth supervision policy has improved the perception of the mall during those busy times and made the mall more family friendly during those hours.”

Mitchell says his department has not needed to step in to enforce the youth requirements at Orland Square, given that the policy is the work and responsibility of the mall’s operator. However, he has noted that community support for the policy has remained consistent.

“The community has expressed strong opinions that they like the program, and that support hasn’t wavered,” he says. “The officers assigned to the mall are thanked repeatedly during their assigned shifts.”

Given the overwhelmingly positive feedback and statistics, then, it appears as though the Youth Supervision Policy will remain in place at Orland Square mall for the foreseeable future. And while it wasn’t a concept that was initiated by his department, Mitchell is pleased with the results he’s seen thus far and what it means for his officers.