Sandburg grads continue to make their marks in the community and beyond

Michael Schofield is a graduate of Sandburg in Orland Park who went on to play football at the University of Michigan and eventually made it to the NFL.
The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman is on the Carolina Panthers roster and earned a Super Bowl ring as a starting tackle with Denver in 2016.
Kendall Coyne Schofield is a Sandburg graduate who played hockey on various levels and eventually landed a spot on Team USA and earned an Olympic silver medal in 2014 and a gold in 2018. She also became the first woman to take part in the NHL skills competition in the Fastest Skater event.
The two local celebrities didn’t know each other in high school but became acquainted in recent years and married in 2018.
And this athletic power couple who gained fame and fortune in other parts of the country and world believe in giving back to the community.
They formed the Schofield Family Foundation, and it’s become a powerhouse in helping military personnel, first responders, families, youth sports plus education and research.
On St. Patrick’s Day of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was forcing things to shut down, the foundation stepped up and pledged 60,000 meals through Greater Chicago Food Depository for those affected by school and business closures. It also awards a scholarship to a senior athlete at Sandburg each year.
In 2019, the two hosted a golf tournament for the foundation. The Schofields were at Silver Lake Country Club on a scorching day doing physical work and organizing things. They spent their first wedding anniversary at home finishing details for the event a few nights prior.
“It makes it more personal,” Michael said. “That’s who we are. We want to be hands-on. We want to see what’s going on. We want to be the ones who control where the money is going. We have full control that way. Instead of giving it to a foundation to run it and they pick where everything goes. This way at least we have control.”
The two are far from finished with their careers but they are branching out. Because the Illinois High School Association cancelled football in the fall and moved it to spring, Schofield has the opportunity to be a volunteer assistant coach at Sandburg. He was on the sideline on March 19 in a 41-6 win over District 230 rival Stagg in Palos Hills.
“It’s awesome having his perspective out here,” Sandburg coach Scott Peters said. “We’re going to learn from him and he’s going to learn from some of our coaches who have been coaching high school sports for 20-plus years.”
Kendall has been hosting summer hockey camps in the area for years. She has also appeared at various functions to show her medals to area residents.
They ventured into something new in early March that they are excited about. They have become partial owners of the Chicago Red Stars women’s soccer team. The Red Stars play at SeatGeek Stadium in nearby Bridgeview.
The Schofields joined 12 other members of the ownership group that includes former Chicago Bears player Israel Idonije and national broadcaster Sarah Spain.
Kendall said she grew up going to Red Stars games and is thrilled she was asked to be an owner.
“If you look at the common interest and the common goals of this ownership group, I think it speaks volumes as to why this could be ‘America’s Team,’ ’’ she said. “We can, and will, be the best team in the (National Women’s Soccer League), and we’re looking forward to being a part of that success.”
“They came to Kendall and (primary owner Arnim Whisler) had a vision in mind,” Michael said. “He reached out to Kendall and started talking to both of us, and we both wanted to do it. There was a checklist we had to go through, so it took us about a month to finalize.
“But when we heard we could be sports owners we were all in — especially for the Red Stars and how good they are.”