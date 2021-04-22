Sandburg grads continue to make their marks in the community and beyond

In 2019, the two hosted a golf tournament for the foundation. The Schofields were at Silver Lake Country Club on a scorching day doing physical work and organizing things. They spent their first wedding anniversary at home finishing details for the event a few nights prior.

“It makes it more personal,” Michael said. “That’s who we are. We want to be hands-on. We want to see what’s going on. We want to be the ones who control where the money is going. We have full control that way. Instead of giving it to a foundation to run it and they pick where everything goes. This way at least we have control.”

The two are far from finished with their careers but they are branching out. Because the Illinois High School Association cancelled football in the fall and moved it to spring, Schofield has the opportunity to be a volunteer assistant coach at Sandburg. He was on the sideline on March 19 in a 41-6 win over District 230 rival Stagg in Palos Hills.

“It’s awesome having his perspective out here,” Sandburg coach Scott Peters said. “We’re going to learn from him and he’s going to learn from some of our coaches who have been coaching high school sports for 20-plus years.”