Smith Crossing residents capture the Olympic spirit while going for the gold, silver and bronze

“I wanted a two-wheeler, and the kids said ‘no’ and gave me a three-wheeler,” the 89-year-old Ryan said. “The residents here all followed me. They are like the Energizer Bunnies. They do everything. I just follow instructions.”

Julie Lewis, 76, was a marketing guru who helped get the word out on Smith Crossing in its infancy. Now she is hoping to add to the Old Spokes, whose five members made their debut during the Smith Crossing Olympics.

“This is a group for all ages,” she said. “We hope it spreads.”

Ten-mile rides are common with the Old Spokes with stops for hot dogs.

Smith Crossing resident Art Tuscher has some ties to the Olympics.

He said his nephew, former Hinsdale resident John Murphy, was a three-time medal winner in 1972 in swimming and was once roommates with Olympic champion Mark Spitz, whom Tuscher has met through Murphy.

Tuscher, who served in the military in Japan, helped other runners break in a cross country course for Japanese athletes to train on.

He said he ran track at Leo High School and played football and basketball in college and baseball in the service.