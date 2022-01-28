Andrew boys make record run in holiday classic tourney

The Jack Tosh Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament at York High School in Elmhurst has been going on since 1974.

With thousands of games in the books, breaking tournament records is not easy.

But Andrew High School did just that Dec. 28, breaking a team tournament record by racking up 24 assists in a 69-59 second-round victory over York.

The Thunderbolts had 27 baskets in the game — 16 2-pointers and 11 3-pointers — all but three of which featured assists.

Senior forward Michael Morowski led the assist parade with seven, while Austin Kulig had five and Joey Burke added four.

“That was something,” Andrew coach Dave Wilson said. “It was like in baseball and you look up and it’s the seventh inning and the pitcher has a no-hitter. The game was just going.

“We are an inherently unselfish ball club to begin with, and we knew that we were making a lot of shots early. But I had no idea that we had 24 assists.”

The old record was 21 assists set by Highland Park in 2017.

The T-Bolts went 3-1 to finish in the top eight in the 29-team tournament, which was reduced from 32 teams by COVID-19 concerns.

The T-Bolts beat Montini and York in the first two rounds to make it to the final eight and dropped a 64-43 decision to Bolingbrook in the quarterfinals. They recovered for a 53-45 consolation-round victory over District 230 rival Sandburg. Kulig was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The T-Bolts finished the 2021 portion of their schedule with an 11-3 record. They opened the season scorching Shepherd 95-52, the most points in a game in program history.

They have also enjoyed big wins throughout the season including back-to-back identical 71-48 victories over Richards and Argo. They racked up a 53-47 victory over neighborhood rival Tinley Park.

This success is coming without the aid of Elijah Laws, a dynamic senior guard who tore his ACL in the fall.

“He means the world to us, and he’s out for the season and we took a blow to the heartstrings but collectively we knew that this year we had size and we had to use it the right way,” Wilson said. “We have gotten off to a very nice start.

“But as any coach will tell you, we don’t we don’t want complacency to set in for 2022. It’s almost like we’re 0-0 and have a chip on our shoulder. We just want to play in a prideful fashion.”

The T-Bolts hope to win their second straight SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division title. They will play two games each with Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Bradley and Stagg to try to reach that goal.

Two other local teams played at the Tosh tournament.

Sandburg finished in the final eight in an unusual fashion.

The Eagles were set to take on powerful Riverside-Brookfield in the opening round but received a bye when the Bulldogs pulled out because of Coronavirus concerns. Christ the King, which was playing in a tournament nearby, agreed to play for one game at the Tosh and beat the Eagles 57-55.

On the second day, Sandburg played Highland Park, which lost to Nazareth in overtime in the first round, yet advanced because Nazareth pulled out of the tournament after the opening game for COVID reasons.

In a battle of two teams in the championship round who had not won a game, Sandburg nipped Highland Park 36-34 as Ryan McPolin scored the game-winning basket with two seconds left.

The Eagles ended the tournament with losses to Lyons Township and Andrew, heading into 2022 with a 3-9 mark.

Tinley Park opened the tournament with a 51-47 victory over Palatine as Nick Harrell scored 15 points and Tony Webb added 14.

The Titans went on to lose the next three games to fall to 7-9 overall but played a strong nonconference schedule and had quality wins over Joliet West and Marian Catholic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0