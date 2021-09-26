Andrew girls hone game for new run at state title

Andrew’s girls volleyball won a state championship of sorts. But it wasn’t in volleyball.
When the pandemic shut down sports in the winter, the Illinois High School Association came up with a Holiday TikTok Challenge and the T-Bolts became state champs after winning with a 30-second video set to the tune of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas.”
They earned $250 for the Tinley Park school and $250 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
And they had a lot of fun doing it.
“We knew it was for us,” senior setter Katie DeHaan said. “Our team is one of the closest teams in the state. We’re trendy. We’re into social media. We’re very creative. We got this.
“It got us back together through quarantine. It was one of the most fun experiences I have ever had.”
Junior Amber Gahse, who played Elf in the video, added that it was a great bonding experience for the T-Bolts.
“Our team loves doing stuff like that,” she said. “We were outside and spread apart and just making a video. And we got the school to vote for us.”
Now that the fall season is here, the T-Bolts want to make a little noise in the state in their bread-and-butter event, volleyball.
They are off to one of the best starts in school history with an 8-1 record. They opened the season with a three-set loss to Mother McAuley. But McAuley is a perennial power, and the T-Bolts are confident they can hang with the strong teams this season.
“You don’t have to continue to be nervous to play these big teams,” said Andrew coach Emily Connolly, a former McAuley player. “You are capable of beating them. Physically, we are there. They have everything they need to win.
“Mentally we need them to get over this hump of not being nervous playing big teams. We should be one of these teams.”
The T-Bolts overcame the McAuley loss to rack up five straight wins to claim the Chicago Christian Invitational, and Gahse, a 6-foot-tall middle hitter, was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player by the coaches.
Then came nonconference wins over Morris, Oak Lawn and Richards.
When practice started, Connolly wouldn’t have guessed that Gahse would be an MVP player. But her opinion changed during the last week of preseason practice.
“We’ve been working with Amber a long time, and all of a sudden one practice there was this connection,” Connolly said. “She was swinging hard. It was like the clouds and heavens opened and it was like ‘oh, this is what I can do.’ She’s been super-efficient and effective since.”
As a junior, Gahse has plenty of time to shine, but that’s not how she looks at it.
“Coming off of COVID, I realized we don’t have much time at all,” she said. “Over the summer, I worked hard during my club season so I can be the best I can be. I can’t take anything for granted.”
Other players on the squad are seniors Bella Lemus, Jessica Bedell and Colleen Cleary; juniors Brooke Haggerty, Gabi Walsh, Katie House and Izzy Moore; sophomores Emma Tuuk, Julita Latka, Riley Koss and Mikayla Summey and freshman Della Walsh.
DeHaan is a four-year varsity player who Connolly calls the “heart of the team.”
“Katie is an incredible player,” Connolly said. “She wears her heart on her sleeve. She has done so many good things.”
The three-sport athlete said she is looking at small schools in the area for college and is mulling participating in volleyball and track on the next level.
Meanwhile, she wants to make this one of the best seasons in school history. The T-Bolts finished second in the state in Class AA in 1989.
“We’ve shown who we are,” DeHaan said. “Now we have to bust our butts at practice and keep winning.”