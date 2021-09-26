Andrew girls hone game for new run at state title

Now that the fall season is here, the T-Bolts want to make a little noise in the state in their bread-and-butter event, volleyball.

They are off to one of the best starts in school history with an 8-1 record. They opened the season with a three-set loss to Mother McAuley. But McAuley is a perennial power, and the T-Bolts are confident they can hang with the strong teams this season.

“You don’t have to continue to be nervous to play these big teams,” said Andrew coach Emily Connolly, a former McAuley player. “You are capable of beating them. Physically, we are there. They have everything they need to win.

“Mentally we need them to get over this hump of not being nervous playing big teams. We should be one of these teams.”

The T-Bolts overcame the McAuley loss to rack up five straight wins to claim the Chicago Christian Invitational, and Gahse, a 6-foot-tall middle hitter, was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player by the coaches.

Then came nonconference wins over Morris, Oak Lawn and Richards.

When practice started, Connolly wouldn’t have guessed that Gahse would be an MVP player. But her opinion changed during the last week of preseason practice.