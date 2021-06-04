Former Shepard coach lives on in hearts of students and colleagues

“What you saw and knew of him — that was him, he never wavered,” Celeste said. “That’s who he was. He was a good man.”

Bajorek was fittingly honored before a Shepard-Reavis football game in Burbank on April 24. He patrolled the sidelines for both schools as an assistant football coach. On the day he was honored, Shepard beat the Rams 42-15 to win its first conference title since 1993, when he was a coach for the Astros.

“Rudy was a coach who immediately connected with our players,” said Reavis coach Tim Zasada. “This type of connection is what makes coaches special, and he had it. We could always count on Rudy. He was there for anyone and always went above and beyond to help our program. His energy, passion and love for the game will be missed on our sidelines.”

On Legacy.com Ronald Skoda waxed nostalgic about his 13 years with Bajorek at John Bannes Elementary School in Tinley Park. He wrote that the two share fishing and football stories and had a lot of laughs.

“The world is a better place because of people like you,” he wrote.