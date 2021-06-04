Former Shepard coach lives on in hearts of students and colleagues

This was going to be the year.
Two years ago, Rudy Bajorek and Sherri Celeste were going to wed, but decided to wait a year but the Mokena couple postponed it because of other family events taking place.
When 2020 rolled around, both got COVID-19 early in the pandemic and aimed for a July 4, 2021, wedding.
“That was our favorite holiday — we love the Fourth of July.” Celeste said.
The two recovered from COVID but on May 26, 2020, Bajorek died of cardiac arrest at age 64.
"On Memorial Day, he was not feeling well,” Celeste said. “We were on a (motorcycle) ride that night. “The next morning we had water in our basement. I said I would stay home, and he told me to go to work.
“That was it. That was the last time I saw him.
“Living without him is like breathing without air,” she said. “It’s so hard.”
Celeste was one of countless people the Bajorek had touched over the years.
He was a longtime teacher in Tinley Park's Kirby School District and coached sports at Shepard High School, in Palos Heights, for 30 years and Reavis, in Burbank, for another 10.
Few who met him forgot him with his long hair, long beard, massive tattoos and huge sense of humor.
“What you saw and knew of him — that was him, he never wavered,” Celeste said. “That’s who he was. He was a good man.”
Bajorek was fittingly honored before a Shepard-Reavis football game in Burbank on April 24. He patrolled the sidelines for both schools as an assistant football coach. On the day he was honored, Shepard beat the Rams 42-15 to win its first conference title since 1993, when he was a coach for the Astros.
“Rudy was a coach who immediately connected with our players,” said Reavis coach Tim Zasada. “This type of connection is what makes coaches special, and he had it. We could always count on Rudy. He was there for anyone and always went above and beyond to help our program. His energy, passion and love for the game will be missed on our sidelines.”
On Legacy.com Ronald Skoda waxed nostalgic about his 13 years with Bajorek at John Bannes Elementary School in Tinley Park. He wrote that the two share fishing and football stories and had a lot of laughs.
“The world is a better place because of people like you,” he wrote.
On a Schmaedeke Funeral Home tribute page, Nancy Mordis wrote: “I co-taught with Rudy at Bannes in the gym with all those little ones. He was always willing to try new activities with me especially the roller-skating unit. I also admired his concern and care he had with the special education students. My son played football at Stagg High, and anytime we played a team he was coaching he would always find David and wish him a good game.”
Former players and students also had glowing things to say on the tribute page.
“I played for Rudy at Shepard. He was one of my favorite coaches,” wrote Stephen Keys. “ He had more faith in me then I had in myself at that pivotal time in my life.”
A poster identified as Hazel C. said he was an “amazing” gym teacher.
“Even though I knew him back in the late '90s early 2000s, I still remember how he always made me feel included no matter what,” Hazel wrote. “I needed some accommodations in gym class, but he made sure to keep it fun and included all of us in them.
“[Gym was] my least favorite class, and he was what helped me pull through it. He was a good man and treated my whole family with respect.”
It rained most of the morning before Bajorek’s tribute at Reavis, but dozens of people showed up to honor him.
"I can’t tell you how many times I spent near the end zone in the rain and in the snow and the heat watching him coach,” Celeste said. “I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.”