Nearly 300 turn out for 30th anniversary Tinley Park Turkey Trot

That made the dynamic for this race quite different than cross country.

“When you are running with boys my age, they have similar skills, so you really have to push to do better than them," he said. "Here you have maybe a couple of people to push yourself with but after that, there is not that much.”

Schultz won the Tinley Park Turkey Trot on her first try.

“I always wake up with the mentality that I’m going to win,” she said.

She finished seventh overall with a 19:42.5. Taking second in the female division was Meghan Mitoraj at 20:56.8.

Schultz is a hall-of-fame athlete at Dwight High School.

She teamed with Sarah Clifford-Scheflen, Nicole Wood and Jennifer Burton-Manzello to win the 3200-meter relay state championship in 1995.

She stuck with running and recently ran the Chicago Marathon in 3 hours and 21 minutes.

“I was happy,” she said. “It was my best marathon time, and it qualified me for the Boston Marathon.”

Also qualifying for the Boston Marathon was Jamie Parks, the Tinley Park legend who races while pushing his wife, Lynn, in a wheelchair.